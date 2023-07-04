Veteran Bengals Beat Writer Believes Joe Burrow Extension Being Held Up Waiting For Justin Herbert Deal

Quarterback contracts always work differently—which is precisely the reason that many have become inclined to argue that quarterbacks should be part of a separate salary cap. Is that ever going to happen? Probably not. Even if it does, in the meantime, every team has to consider how to fit their massive salaries into their cap.

This offseason includes a couple of significant considerations with a pair of 2020 first-round draft picks, both of whom have had considerable success since taking over their teams. For the Cincinnati Bengals, first-overall pick Joe Burrow has in three years doubled their franchise postseason wins and taken them to within a minute of a Super Bowl title.

So why wouldn’t the franchise have locked him up with a long-term contract by now? One veteran Bengals beat writer believes the team—and perhaps Burrow as well—is waiting for the other shoe to drop on the other side of the country. The one belonging to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

“I do think waiting for Herbert is part of the holdup”, Paul Dehner Jr. wrote for The Athletic. “The idea of Burrow making less than Herbert is silly given what each has accomplished. He should wait. That’s likely a final piece of the puzzle that clears the deck for all sides to feel comfortable about the market upon signing”.

Two other big deals hit the market earlier this offseason in the quarterback realm. The Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a five-year extension worth up to $255 million. Then the Baltimore Ravens signed Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Burrow’s deal should surpass that, perhaps handsomely. There has been some suggestion that Burrow is not the sort of player who is all about the money and may be willing to take a little bit less in order to help keep some of his teammates around, but unlike Tom Brady, he doesn’t have a wife who earns more than he does. File this under ‘”Believe it When I See it”.

Since entering the league, Burrow has gone 1,044-for-1,530 passing, throwing for 11,774 yards with 82 touchdowns to 31 interceptions. He has an overall 24-17-1 record but has posted a 22-10 record over the past two seasons. The Bengals haven’t missed the playoffs and have gone 5-2 in postseason games since the start of the 2021 season.

As for Herbert, team success has been a little harder to come by, though he does have a winning record, and made the postseason in 2022, going 10-7 last year. For his career, he’s gone 1,316-for-1,966 passing for 14,089 yards, tossing 94 touchdowns in that span with 35 interceptions. He has an impressive 13 game-winning drives, an indicator that he has had more to overcome than Burrow to secure his wins.

Both should be quite a bit wealthier by the time they play another meaningful down, but presumably everybody expects Burrow to be richer. But in which order will the deals get done? Does it matter? Could the Chargers be waiting for the Bengals?