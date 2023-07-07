‘Very, Very Optimistic:’ Bryant McFadden Confident QB Kenny Pickett Will Turn The Corner

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett has his believers and doubters all throughout the national media. After his rough start to his rookie season, many people started to doubt the young quarterback. But after the bye week in Week Nine, Pickett started to turn it around as he took care of the football and led the Steelers to six wins. One person who became a believer after this was former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Bryant McFadden.

McFadden was on the Pick Six Podcast on CBS on NFL’s YouTube channel and explained why he believes Pickett can “turn the corner” in Year Two.

“I think he’s capable of turning the corner,” McFadden told Will Brinson and Ryan Wilson. “You look how he started the season compared to how he finished the season, that’s why I’m very, very optimistic about Kenny Pickett. Because his last six ballgames, he was doing what he needed to do and because of that they won ballgames. So he really showed growth throughout the year….that’s why I feel like, ‘yes, I think he can turn the corner.’ Do I believe he’s going to be a prolific passer, one of the top passers in the National Football League? No, I don’t think they’re going to put the football in his hands for him to have those opportunities…I do believe we can see more of what we saw towards the latter part of 2022.”

As McFadden said, Pickett really turned the corner over his last eight games. Pickett turned a bye week stat line that included two touchdowns and eight interceptions into 2,404 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. While those numbers aren’t amazing, ending the season with five touchdowns and only one interception is concluding the year on a high note.

Pickett will have to be able to put the ball into the end zone more, though, ideally finishing next season with at least close to 20 touchdown passes. While Pittsburgh’s offense this year will be predicated on running the football, in the year 2023 you need your quarterback to finish drives off.

Although Pickett may never become a prolific passer the likes of Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow, part of the reason for that is the way the Steelers’ offense is designed. Pittsburgh wants to give running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren a combined 30 carries a game which will limit the amount of yards Pickett can throw for. That is okay as long as it is leading to wins.

If Pickett takes a leap, will it be enough for the Steelers to win a playoff game? Pickett showed last year he can win close games, but a lot of those opponents in the back half of the year were not very good. Come playoff time the competition will increase and Pickett and the Steelers will have to put up more than 20 points. The next step for him is helping Pittsburgh’s offense be more consistent and score more so they can at least have a chance with the juggernauts of the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals.