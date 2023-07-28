Season 14, Episode 1 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 training camp practices getting underway on Thursday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.

Steelers team president Art Rooney II and general manager Omar Khan both discussed the future of head coach Mike Tomlin on Thursday, so we review what both had to see on that matter.

Khan held a press conference on Thursday and that produced quite a few talking points worth of Alex and me covering. Khan was asked about the running back Najee Harris and the position market on Thursday, so we discuss what he had to say on that topic. We also go further and discuss whether Harris might produce drama related to his contract situation after the 2023 season is over with. We go over the possibility of Harris signing an extension next summer. That comes on the heels of Mike Florio of Pro football Talk recently saying that he expects Harris to take a stand next summer should he play well in 2023.

Khan also discussed the depth the Steelers currently have at the center and inside linebacker positions, so Alex and I make sure to chime in on those topics and other comments made.

With one training camp practice now in the books for 2023, Alex quickly reviews some key things he observed on Thursday and what he will be looking for during Friday’s practice. We also discuss Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffering some sort of a calf injury on Thursday.

We go on to read and answer several listener questions we received via email to close out the episode.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Training Camp, Art Rooney II On Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan Presser Comments, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7178808681

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 1 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n