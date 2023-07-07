The Terrible Podcast — Talking Cam Heyward IG Post, Mike Tomlin HOF Chances, Steelers 90 In 30 Series Players, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 150 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I start things off by talking about the recent Instagram post made by Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward. From there, we discuss what Heyward’s future looks like past the 2023 season.

We move forward to discuss Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and his chances of getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame if he were to retire right now. We also discuss what Tomlin needs to do moving forward to make himself an unquestioned lock for a gold jacket and bust in Canton, OH.

Updated passing stat odds are out for Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett so Alex and I discuss his over/under lines for both touchdown passes thrown in 2023 and passing yards. We also discuss the play of Pickett in 2024 as potentially being the key element of the Steelers Super Bowl window opening back up for the next several years after he hopefully makes another jump in 2023.

Alex and I then move on to discuss the way-too-early outlook for the Steelers own unrestricted free agents in 2024 and how many of those players might ultimately be must-have re-signings.

We then move forward to discuss more posts in my ongoing 90-In-30 Training Camp series. We have several Steelers players to discuss in this show related to that series, and they are Madre Harper, Najee Harris, Pressley Harvin III, Nate Herbig, Nick Herbig, Cameron Heyward, Connor Heyward, Alex Highsmith, and Cole Holcomb.

We hit a few listener emails late in this show as well.

As usual, we mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

