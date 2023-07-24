Tale Of The Tape: Fight For The Steelers’ Third RB Spot

The 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp is just days away. The top stories each summer revolve around the top battles a starting role or spot on the 53-man roster. What happens over the next month will shape the Steelers’ roster heading into Week One. With that in mind, we’re breaking down some of the top camp battles, what the players involved are bringing, and who will come out on tape.

Tale Of The Tape: RB Anthony McFarland Jr. vs RB Alfonzo Graham vs RB Darius Hagans

Anthony McFarland

Why He’ll Win The Battle: McFarland’s distinct advantage comes from being the veteran of the group. Now entering his fourth season, McFarland has always had an interesting profile as a runner thanks to his excellent speed, though he’s had trouble translating that to the field. To his credit, he had a legitimately strong training camp last summer but lost out to UDFA darling Jaylen Warren. During the season, he made a couple of plays in a key win over the Indianapolis Colts. Pittsburgh’s liked him enough to keep him around and the No. 3 spot is wide open.

Why He Won’t Win The Battle: McFarland is just too limited a player. He’s not a blocker, hardly a receiver, has minimal special teams value as a backup kick returner, and can’t cover kicks and punts well. Even as a runner, he’s never been that impressive at the NFL level. McFarland lacks the size the Steelers typically covet and has been fighting an uphill battle his entire professional career, dealing with COVID, injuries, and teammates on the depth chart.

Alfonzo Graham

Why He’ll Win The Battle: An exciting rookie, Graham’s impressed the coaching staff enough to earn his contract. He was the only player signed directly out of rookie minicamp (EDGE rusher Toby Ndukwe was later added). A speedster, Graham can also catch and worked on special teams in college, even seeing time as a gunner. He’s earned praise from beat writers and reporters who watched him during OTAs.

Why He Won’t Win The Battle: Like McFarland, Graham doesn’t have the size the team looks for in the backfield. At just 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, he runs counter to the burly power backs who typically litter the team’s depth chart. He’s also a rookie making a big jump from playing his college ball at Morgan State.

Darius Hagans

Why He’ll Win The Battle: Hagans is similar to Graham in the sense that he’s an exciting rookie. He has a well-rounded blend of size, speed, and versatility, also an accomplished special teamer who can catch the ball. Hagans is also bigger than McFarland and Graham, 5-foot-11 1/2, 207 pounds which falls more in-line of what the team looks for.

Why He Won’t Win The Battle: Hagans is a rookie and they’re unpredictable. Like Graham, he’s making a big jump in competition after playing his college ball at Virginia State. Hagans wouldn’t be the first interesting rookie to flame out once camp actually kicks off.

Prediction: Alfonzo Graham Wins The Job

Analysis: Came down to the rookies, Graham versus Hagans, here. Hagans fits better on paper but my gut stays with Graham because of the team’s interest in signing him out of rookie minicamp. It should be one of the most exciting camp battles that’ll go down to the wire.