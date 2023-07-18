T.J. Watt Checks In At 94 Overall While Alex Highsmith Is Just An 82 Overall In Madden 24

More Madden 24 ratings have been released after Cameron Heyward’s 93 overall rating came out early this afternoon. T.J. Watt is now the highest-rated member of the Steelers in the game, checking in at a 94 overall.

There's an edge to them 😈 Top 10 Edge Rushers in #Madden24 https://t.co/jNG0WRU0Y3 pic.twitter.com/t2ctolLNgg — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 18, 2023

His outside linebacker partner in Alex Highsmith is just an 82 overall, which feels way too low after a 14.5 sack season. It is a nice boost from his 75 overall rating last year, though. Larry Ogunjobi is Pittsburgh’s second highest-rated defensive lineman at just a 74 overall, while backup outside linebacker Markus Golden comes in with a 73 rating.

Ogunjobi battled through injuries last season but was still a productive run-stopper. His 74 rating also feels a little bit too low, although he was only a 75 overall in last year’s game.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams is a 71 overall, and rookie Keeanu Benton is a 70. He’s the first Steelers rookie who’s had his rating revealed so far, with Nick Herbig curiously absent from the ratings. He’ll likely come in with the off-ball linebackers.

Other ratings released include Armon Watts at 67 overall the same rating as outside linebacker Quincy Roche. Breiden Fehoko and DeMarvin Leal both check in at 66 overall, while Renell Wren (who will miss the season after tearing his Achilles) is a 65 overall. D-lineman Jonathan Marshall is a 64 overall, linebacker Chappelle Russell is a 63 overall, as is third-year defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk. Manny Jones, who the team claimed off waivers this offseason, is a 62 overall.

Highsmith’s rating feels really low after his performance last season, but Madden ratings don’t equate to performance on the field. While he might not be as talented on the virtual gridiron, that’s what the edit player feature is for if you care enough to mimic his real-life results.

Watt was the fourth-highest-rated EDGE rusher, tied with Von Miller and Maxx Crosby and behind Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons. Fully healthy, Watt should outplay his rating. He did drop two overall from last season, but that’s to be expected after missing time with a torn pectoral last season.