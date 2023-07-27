Steelers Training Camp Day One: What To Watch For

Football’s back. The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to hit the field for their first training camp practice later today on Chuck Noll Field at Saint Vincent College. We’ll be there to cover things with wide eyes. Today, myself and our ace photographer Tim Rice will attend camp.

Later today, we’ll have our complete training camp practice report and wrap-up podcast. Until then, here are some of the first things I’ll be watching for during today’s practice.

1. A Feel For The Initial Depth Chart

While the Steelers’ “depth chart” isn’t released yet and the initial pecking order isn’t set in stone, it can and will fluctuate, it’s important for me to get a feel for how things look off the top. So that when things change, we can note it. Who will be the second-string center? It appears to be Kendrick Green but let’s confirm that. What about slot corner? Will it be Chandon Sullivan, Patrick Peterson, or someone else? There will likely be a rotation there and certainly worth noting.

Getting an overall feel for the pecking order, especially in the first few days when the pads come on, is always the starting point for me. How the group looks No. 1-90 to begin building the framework of the roster.

2. Where In The World Is DeMarvin Leal?

I know it’s not the No. 1 story of the summer, but I’ve talked about it so much, it’s time to get some answers. How is DL/EDGE DeMarvin Leal being used in his sophomore season? As a rookie, he saw time at defensive line and as an EDGE rusher. With T.J. Watt healthy and Markus Golden added, it’d make sense for Leal to play a more traditional defensive line role. Still, the team has touted his versatility and he could still move around the Steelers’ front.

To a similar extent, seeing where Patrick Peterson is working at is also worth noting. You may not see a ton of versatility on the very first day — things are more static early — but it’ll be something to keep an eye on throughout the next three weeks.

3. Special Special Teamers?

Evaluating special teams is harder to do in practice that is largely skeleton work but this phase is critically important to the back end of the roster making a push. On a 90-man roster, about half the group’s path to sticking around comes through special teams.

For starters, who will be the team’s starting upback? Departed linebacker Marcus Allen served as the team’s upback on the punt team last year. Who is taking his place? It might be Miles Killebrew but that’ll open up another spot on the punt coverage team for someone else. Pittsburgh turned over its core special teamers quite a bit last year, losing Allen, RB Benny Snell, FB Derek Watt, and a handful of others, opening spots for young guys and new faces to make it. Impress Danny Smith and you’ll boost your odds of making the 53. It’s especially important for the backup linebackers.

4. Beat The Heat

Latrobe’s summers are always hot, but it looks especially so this week. Upper 80s, low 90s, muggy with some rain and storms mixed in throughout the next few days. The best ability this summer is availability and guys have to be able to maximize their reps. Can’t do that if you pull a hamstring or get carted off early because the heat got to you. It isn’t easy, especially for rookies adjusting to the NFL and trying to go all-out to show they can compete. But it’s equally important for these players to stay hydrated, eat right, and get enough sleep, as it is to execute their playbook and show off their skill set.

5. Don’t Overreact!

A note for us, not them. A critical rule for Day One of camp. As exciting as it is to actually be talking about football again, it’s the first day of a long process. And they aren’t even in pads. Today will still have an OTA-like feel. This is a long game and those who make it are ones who finish how they start. Context will be key out of the shoot. Don’t draw any conclusions based off a couple hours of practice.