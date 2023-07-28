Steelers To Announce 2023 Hall Of Honor Class On Saturday

We won’t have to wait long to see who the Pittsburgh Steelers add to their Hall of Honor in 2023.

The team announced today that the Steelers Hall of Honor Class of 2023 will be revealed on Saturday, July 29 at 1 p.m. There will be a ceremony at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, where the Steelers are currently holding training camp. Fans will be able to watch the ceremony on Steelers’ digital channels including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. Team Owner Art Rooney II will announce the class.

The Steelers started their Hall of Honor in 2017, and induct players, coaches and contributors who have been key to the success of the team every offseason.

The criteria for selection are as follows, as taken from the official team website:

For ​Former Players:

– ​Retired for at least three seasons

– Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons

– Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

For ​Former Coaches and Contributors:

​Significant contributions to the team and community

Last year, the Steelers inducted broadcaster Myron Cope, G Sam Davis, HB Ray Mathews, and TE Heath Miller to the Hall of Honor.

With the amount of success the franchise has had and the Hall only starting in 2017, there are still plenty of team legends who have yet to be inducted. It’ll be interesting to see who is honored tomorrow during the ceremony.