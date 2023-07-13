Steelers Make Huge Jump In O-Line Rankings

Those who cover the NFL nationally have taken notice of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ focus on improving their offensive line. In an offseason where the Steelers made several key additions, signing free agents Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig along with drafting Broderick Jones in the first round, they saw a big boost in Warren Sharp’s 2023 offensive line rankings.

Through his Sharp’s analytics site, he has the Steelers with the 14th-best front five heading into the season. That may sound modest but Pittsburgh took a bigger jump up the leaderboard than any other team in the league.

“The offensive line was the unit with biggest jump for Pittsburgh, going from 30th all the way up to 14th this year. The addition of Broderick Jones in the first round of the draft gives them a plug-and-play left tackle, and Isaac Seumalo comes over from Philadelphia to solidify that side of the line. Last year, the Steelers were seventh in pass block win rate.”

Calling Jones “plug-and-play” is a stretch. With only 19 collegiate starts and battling improving incumbent Dan Moore Jr., there’s no guarantee Jones will open the season as the team’s Week One starter. And he’s likely to take his lumps once he sees NFL action. Still, it was a clear commitment to the o-line, the first Steelers tackle drafted in Round One since Jamain Stephens in 1996.

Seumalo was a massive free agency addition and will be the team’s Day One left guard, replacing the talented but inconsistent Kevin Dotson. Seumalo brings a veteran presence and is excellent in pass protection. While not noted by Sharp, the team also signed Herbig to provide excellent depth, the top swing guard should Seumalo or RG James Daniels get hurt. Pittsburgh was fortunate to play out 2022 nearly injury-free but it’s doubtful it will get so lucky again. Having depth is critical and the Steelers made it happen.

Despite the jump, Pittsburgh’s line still ranked worst in the AFC North. They trail the Cincinnati Bengals by one spot while the Cleveland Browns came in fifth and the Baltimore Ravens, somewhat surprisingly, grabbed the third spot. To no one’s surprise, the Philadelphia Eagles were named the NFL’s best line. Coming in last place are the Tennessee Titans, bringing up the rear in many of these lists, and still lowly ranked despite signing Andre Dillard and drafting Peter Skoronski.