Steelers Debut New Practice Jerseys In First Session Of Training Camp

With a wave of NFL teams debuting new alternate helmets and jerseys in recent weeks ahead of the 2023 season, such as the Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, the Pittsburgh Steelers are getting into the act as well.

Sort of.

The Steelers debuted new practice jerseys Thursday during the first session of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe on Chuck Noll Field. According to video via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski, the Steelers have new practice jerseys featuring ones with yellow sleeves to go along with the white tops overall.

Kind of look like the white jerseys they wore in the 1960s: pic.twitter.com/SFK55RpA3b — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) July 27, 2023

As Tribune-Review hockey writer Seth Rorabaugh points out, the practice jerseys look very similar to the uniforms the Steelers wore during the preseason in 1964 ahead of a season in which the franchise went just 5-8, finishing sixth in the Eastern Conference in the NFL.

Based on clips coming out of practice and post-session interviews, the Steelers’ offensive players are rocking practice uniforms that look like the 1964 preseason version, while the defense is wearing the standard yellow jerseys with black sleeves, as shown by team captain and standout defensive lineman Cameron Heyward in another video from Adamski.

Defensive captain Cam Hayward on areas of improvement for his unit this season pic.twitter.com/Q16eUTpI62 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 27, 2023

It’s unclear if the Steelers plan on unveiling a new alternate jersey anytime soon, but it’s worth noting that the practice jerseys have clearly gone through a change. Maybe that means the actual on-field uniform for a game are next. Or maybe not.

But it’s a change, and one that will give the Steelers a different look throughout training camp in Latrobe.