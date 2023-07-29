Steelers Announce Hall Of Honor Class Of 2023 Inductees

The Pittsburgh Steelers and owner Art Rooney II announced the 2023 Hall of Honor class Saturday in an event at the Fred Rogers Institute on the campus of Saint Vincent College.

The Steelers named four members to the Hall of Honor, including defensive end Aaron Smith, offensive lineman Gerry Mullins, center Ray Mansfield and outside linebacker James Harrison.

Prior to the four inductees Saturday, the Steelers’ Hall of Honor had 49 contributors honored at Heinz Field. Last year, broadcaster Myron Cope, and players Ray Mathews, Heath Miller and Sam Davis were inducted into the Steelers Hall of Honor.

The Steelers created the franchise’s Hall of Honor in 2017 after Rooney II came up with the idea along with late Chairman Dan Rooney with the goal of recognizing former players, coaches, and front office personnel who played an integral role in the success of the franchise, from the beginning in 1933 to present day.

Smith, who played 13 seasons for Steelers from 1999-2011, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft out of Northern Colorado. Smith went on to win two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2004. He will always be remembered as a very underrated two-gapping 3-4 defensive end during his career and a model teammate both on and off the field.

In his career, Smith recorded 481 tackles, 84 tackles for loss, 44.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in the Black and Gold.

Mullins, drafted in the fourth round of the 1971 NFL Draft out of USC, started for eight years along the Steelers’ offensive line, winning four Super Bowls and had a key block in Super Bowl IX that sprung Franco Harris for a touchdown.

During his Steelers’ career, Mullins was instrumental in the trap play and started 87 games while seeing action in 124 total. A fun fact about Mullins? He had two receptions for 10 yards in his career, both of which went for touchdowns. Mullins was also named to the franchise’s 50th Anniversary All-Time team.

Often forgotten about at the position due to the prominent Hall of Fame careers of Mike Webster and Dermontti Dawson, Mansfield played an instrumental role in helping establish the Steelers’ dynasty in the 70s. Originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive tackle in 1963, Mansfield moved over to the Steelers in 1964 and played on the defensive line for two seasons before transitioning to the offensive line.

Once on the offensive side of the football, Mansfield quickly became the started and held the job down for a decade from 1966 to 1976, playing and starting in two Super Bowls, played in 182 consecutive games and recorded 152 starts for the black and gold before eventually being succeeded by Webster. As a Steeler, Mansfield was named to two All-Pro teams in 1972 and 1975.

Harrison, who entered the NFL in 2002 as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State, played 14 seasons with the team and currently holds the Steelers’ team record with 80.5 career sacks. He ended his NFL career with 811 regular season total tackles, 84.5 sacks, 34 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, eight interceptions and one defensive touchdown. His career included time spent with two other teams, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the New England Patriots.

Harrison was named the 2008 Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year after finishing that season with 16 sacks, a team record at the time. He was voted First-Team Associated Press All-Pro twice during his career and was named a Pro Bowl selection five consecutive years (2007-11) Harrison was also twice voted the Steelers’ team MVP (2007-08).

Harrison’s 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII remains a top NFL play of all-time. He retired a two-time Super Bowl Champion and played in four Super Bowls in total.

The 2023 Hall of Honor class will be officially enshrined on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Prior to the game on Sunday, the Steelers will host the Hall of Honor dinner on Saturday, Oct. 28.