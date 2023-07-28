Steelers 2023 Training Camp Diary: Day Two

We’re back at Saint Vincent College for Day Two of the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp. The team will remain in shells until Tuesday but we can build off what we observed on Day One. Be sure to catch our nightly podcast with myself and Dave Bryan later this evening as we go over the day’s work in audio form.

Let’s jump into the day’s notes.

Camp Notes (Day Two)

– Minor injury notes and roundup. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick looks fine but has been held out of practice for the second straight day. TE Rodney Williams returned after a heat-related issue at the end of Thursday’s practice. But there were plenty of heat-related issues on a very hot Friday with temps in the low-90s and the sun out.

WR Diontae Johnson sat on the water cooler during one team session before leaving on the cart. He looked okay, not being examined while on the cart, so it appears to be the heat. Connor Heyward either stepped wrong or cramped up late in practicing, limping to the sideline. He was briefly looked at, stood on his feet, and was still hobbled walking to the huddle as the team came together at the end of practice. A few minutes later, he was walking normally. Rookie RB Alfonzo Graham also got hit by the cramp monster on one of the final runs of the day.

– The first defensive player down the stairs yesterday, rookie CB Joey Porter Jr., was the first player on the field today, coming down at 1:23. Spent lots of time working on his hands pre-practice, catching with the coach who worked with Diontae Johnson before practice in past years. Then, Porter got on the JUGS machine for a bit until several other DBs joined him, including Miles Killebrew, Patrick Peterson, James Pierre, Cory Trice Jr., and Elijah Riley.

– Mason Rudolph was kind enough to take a photo with a fan as he came down the stairs.

– Tanner Morgan trying to get in as many reps as he can. Still nothing in team or 7v7 but he took snaps from Kendrick Green before practice began.

– Najee Harris spending time with RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner as they went through pre-practice instruction over the bags.

– Getting a good look at RB Jason Huntley, signed to the team’s practice squad early last season and wasn’t part of camp. He’s not very tall but looks thicker than his Pro Day weigh-in at 5-foot-8, 190 pounds. He’s not built like Najee Harris but he’s not small.

– Return line included Gunner Olszewski, Diontae Johnson (who took a couple reps but wasn’t as active as the others) Alfonzo Graham, Calvin Austin III, Jordan Byrd, and Ja’Marcus Bradley joined late. Austin and Olszewski got the most number of reps here.

– Rookie B.T. Potter getting some kicks in before practice. No snap but with Braden Mann the holder, booted a 58-yarder that just went over the crossbar and good. Got a high-five from Mann. Ball pops more off Chris Boswell’s leg but a nice show of strength from Potter.

– One very random note, my camp specialty. Anthony McFarland Jr. is the only running back of the group who doesn’t wear gloves. He has on multiple wristbands.

– More Steelers scouts watching practice today. Spotted Mike Butler and Fawwaz Izzuddin on the sidelines to help evaluate the day.

– Worth noting UDFA rookie FB Monte Pottebaum was with the tight ends and offensive tackles for the start of individual sessions, part of the run blocking work with combo blocks. Pottebaum didn’t spent much time with the running backs here, moving over to the blocking sled with the rest of the tight ends a bit later in practice. Seventh-round rookie Spencer Anderson was with the tackles when the o-line broke into two groups, assistant Isaac Williams with the interior line and Pat Meyer with the tackles.

– Though Denzel Martin is officially and fully the team’s outside linebackers coach, the EDGE rushers and interior/hands down defensive linemen are grouped together in individual work. On the other side of the far field, new ILBs Coach Aaron Curry took his guys through the paces.

– Ok, let’s get into team sessions.

First Team Session

1. Seven shots returns, ball on the 2-yard line. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, and the defense turning to the fans and getting them cheering. First-team o-line in. Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson the three receivers on the field. Pat Freiermuth the tight end. Empty set for Kenny Pickett. Pickett looks right and then throws left, the pass incomplete between two Steelers.

2. Chandon Sullivan working first team slot corner. Pickett fires a laser in the back of the end zone, to the right of the field goal posts, and Robinson gets both feet in before stumbling out of the back of the end zone.

3. Jaylen Warren in at running back, 12 personnel. Freiermuth and Zach Gentry in the game. Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts the inside linebackers. Pickett pressured and scrambles to his left. Play extends and he throws the ball up the left side for Freiermuth but Damontae Kazee times it well, leaping and knocking it down. Tre Norwood was coming on a blitz here.

4. DeMarvin Leal and Montravius Adams the nickel DTs. Joey Porter Jr. and James Pierre the outside corners with Elijah Riley working inside. Anthony McFarland Jr. leaks out of the backfield left side and is wide open, a defensive miscommunication. Pickett hits him for the easy score.

5. Second-team in. Darnell Washington on the field with Cody White and Calvin Austin III the receivers. Pony look with McFarland and Jaylen Warren the running backs. Washington split out slot right in this empty set. Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. Something happened here that led to a muffed snap from Kendrick Green, perhaps a false start. Trubisky picks up the ball after dropping it. Throw right side to McFarland is broken up by Elijah Riley.

Second-team line consisting of Jones-Dotson-Green-Herbig-Clark.

6. Mike Tomlin ushers the second-team defense back onto the field after it originally came off, wanting to redo things. Trubisky still in at quarterback. Nothing available for him so he tucks and runs over the goal line. I count quarterback runs as wins for the defense, considering you can’t actually touch the quarterback and if you can make him run, then you covered things well.

7. Cory Trice Jr. and Chris Wilcox the outside corners. David Perales and Quincy Roche the outside linebacker pairing. Calvin Austin III slot left. Trubisky hits Gunner Olszewski on the right side just inside the goal line for the score. Miles Killebrew covering.

8. One more rep, the rare eighth rep of seven shots. Alfonzo Graham sidecar to the right of Trubisky. Touchdown pass to Dez Fitzpatrick on a slant left side in front of Riley.

Giving the offense the makeup rep score and the defense a win on Trubisky’s scramble, I have this one all knotted up 4-4 after the first day.

Second Team Session

1. Line of scrimmage at the offense’s 47. Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee the safety pairing with Fitzpatrick still held out. Pickett fires right side but T.J Watt is back, reading it the whole way, leaping, and knocking it down at the line of scrimmage.

2. Sullivan nickel blitz, T.J. Watt rushing with his hand down. Late rotation from Keanu Neal, spinning to become the deep post safety. Pickett fires over the middle but the pass is low and skips at Allen Robinson II’s feet on a dig about 15 yards downfield.

3. Pistol formation. Connor Heyward lined up sorta like a fullback but split out a bit wider. Designed swing/screen to Najee Harris left side, Heyward the lead blocker. Pass complete but the defense swarms. Elandon Roberts all over it to tag Harris for no gain.

4. Pickens, Austin, and Robinson the three receivers on the field, Robinson in the slot. Alex Highsmith whoops Dan Moore Jr. coming around the edge. Would-be sack on Pickett but the play continues and Robinson is wide open downfield for a long catch and run. Difficult to ascribe yardage but I’ll give him 30 here.

5. Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback, Elijah Riley the slot corner. Pony set with McFarland and Warren on the field. Throw left side for McFarland is high and off his hands, incomplete.

6. Trubisky looks for WR Cody White but Porter is all over him and breaks it up.

7. Blitz from ILB Chapelle Russell that’s picked up decently from McFarland. Nice toss from Olszewski left side along the sideline, who keeps both feet inbounds for a 13-yard catch.

8. Mark Robinson and Russell the second-team inside linebackers. Tre Norwood and Kenny Robinson the safeties, Porter and Pierre the corners. Pocket collapses on Trubisky and he never fires the ball. Someone got a little too close to him, either David Perales or Quincy Roche. The ball comes out but recovered by Trubisky.

9. Mason Rudolph comes in at quarterback. Empty set. Quick throw from Rudolph complete to Miles Boykin for 12 yards with CB Luq Barcoo closing. This was the time Diontae Johnson came off the field via the cart.

10. Rudolph complete to Connor Heyward over the middle for a 14-yard gain against Miles Killebrew. No tackling here makes it hard to judge but Heyward did at least flash some YAC in this limited-contact session.

11. The Matt Canada special, a sprintout to the right from Rudolph. Hits WR Ja’Marcus Bradley right side at midfield, who gains another 7 for a 10-yard total gain. Mike Tomlin happy with Bradley getting upfield and gaining YAC, yelling out “good work” to Bradley as he jogs back.

12. Rookie Darius Hagans the running back. Killebrew and Robinson the safety pairing. Rudolph finds Hakeem Butler left sideline, the pass a little behind but Butler turns back and grabs it for a completion of 7 yards.

Third Team Session

1. Ball again on the offense’s 47 but going the other way. Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace the outside corners with Chandon Sullivan in the slot. Larry Ogunjobi and Cam Heyward the defensive tackles, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith the EDGE rushers, Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb the inside linebackers. Pickett empty set before Harris motions in. George Pickens breaks open running left to right but Pickett misses him, too far out in front throwing the crosser and the pass hits the ground.

2. Pickens and Austin the outside receivers, Austin getting extra reps with Johnson’s day done, with TE Pat Freiermuth standing up in the slot. Again, Highsmith beats Moore and forces Pickett to run.

3. Now, Porter comes in at left cornerback opposite Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson in the slot. Here, Watt dusted Chukwuma Okorafor for the pressure and would-be sack. Don’t have the actual outcome of the play here.

4. With Highsmith dominating, Jaylen Warren offers Moore assistance and chips him here. But there’s more pressure from Watt and Pickett again scrambles.

5. Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback. Wants Darnell Washington over the middle but he can’t finish and the pass hits the ground as he does, rolling between his feet. Pressure from rookie Nick Herbig. “I see you, Herb,” Mike Tomlin calls out.

6. Trubisky complete to Olszewski left side for 11 yards.

7. Second-team line in: Jones-Dotson-Green-Herbig-Clark. Trice and Pierre the outside corners, Herbig and Markus Golden the outside linebackers with Keeanu Benton and Isaiahh Loudermilk the defensive tackles. Connor Heyward the Y-off tight end. Anthony McFarland Jr. the running back. Golden tries an inside spin move on Jones while on the other side, Herbig bats down Trubisky’s throw, looking like Watt out there.

8. Trice and Pierre the outside corners with Tre Norwood getting a look in the slot. Empty set for Trubisky. Trice on top of Bradley as Trubisky fires deep down the right sideline. A lot of contact but the pass falls out of bounds uncontested and incomplete.

9. Mason Rudolph in behind the third-team line: Dylan Cook-Jarrid Williams-Ryan McCollum-Bill Dunkle-Spencer Anderson. Empty set with pony, McFarland and Huntley on the field at the same time. Rudolph complete to TE Zach Gentry for 12. Gentry sat down against zone coverage here.

10. Hakeem Butler the outside, Z-receiver. Darnell Washington the tight end. Rudolph wants Bradley over the middle but the pass skims through his hands and over his head. Should’ve been caught. “Routine, routine,” Tomlin says from the sideline, a nod to a missed chance for an easy pickup.

11. Toby Nduwke and Quincy Roche the outside linebackers. Duke Dawson in the slot. Robinson and Killebrew the safeties. Rudolph boots left but the pass is incomplete.

12. Butler now the X-receiver. Good contest and finish by CB Madre Harper along the sideline on a throw intended for Fitzpatrick. Incomplete.

– Some quick notes from the 7v7 reps.

– Keanu Neal is ready to hit. Buzzed to the flat to lay a decent shot on Najee Harris on a swing pass. Harris stayed on his feet but Neal, a hitter, probably can’t wait for Tuesday when the pads come on.

– As is Madre Harper, who tackled and took Butler to the ground after the latter crossed his face and caught a short slant in front of him.

– Patrick Peterson took one snap at safety here, rolling to the deep half in a Cover 2 shell.

– Nice hole shot by Trubisky complete to Miles Boykin between the underneath corner and deep safety.

– In the special teams session, Miles Killebrew continues to work as the upback/personal protector on the punt team with Elijah Riley and Tre Norwood flanking him. Mark Robinson and Elandon Roberts on the line as part of that starting group.

Fourth Team Session

1. Watt and Highsmith the EDGE rushers, Heyward and Ogunjobi the defensive tackles, Holcomb and Roberts the inside linebackers, Peterson and Wallace the outside cornerbacks with Sullivan aligned in the slot along with Neal/Kazee at safety.

Calvin Austin III with more reps at wide receiver. Zach Gentry at tight end, Allen Robinson II and George Pickens also the wide receivers. Pickett complete to Zach Gentry in the right flat for four yards, Holcomb covering.

2. Ball at the offense’s 29. Ogunjobi-Adams-Heyward the down linemen. Watt and Highsmith the EDGE guys. Pittsburgh in 12 personnel, two tight ends. Pickett sprints left with Montravius Adams ripping through and chasing hard from the backside. Don’t have the result here listed.

3. Connor Heyward pulls and lead blocks for Najee Harris for a gain of 5. Play where Heyward either cramped or stepped wrong and immediately came off limping.

4. Austin gets open down the left sideline in a mismatch against LB Cole Holcomb. Pickett finds him and hits him downfield, the pass a bit underthrown but not so much Holcomb could rally, and Austin makes a big play for a 41-yard gain.

5. Handoff to Jaylen Warren. Bounces right and finds a crease for seven, Chapelle Russell chasing him from behind.

6. Herbig and Golden the EDGE rushers. Benton and Loudermilk are the defensive tackles. Trubisky in at quarterback. Complete to TE Darnell Washington for a gain of 8. Nick Herbig dropped into coverage from his left outside linebacker spot here.

7. Inside zone carry by RB Jason Huntley. Messy looking backfield and we’ll just say he got back to the line.

8. Kenny Robinson and Tre Norwood the safety pairing. Trice and Pierre the outside corners with Riley in the slot. Wants Olszewski right side but Kenny Robinson is on top of him and the pass is incomplete.

9. Armon Watts and Manny Jones the rotational defensive tackle pairing here. Quincy Roche in at right outside linebacker. Rudolph sprints left. Spencer Anderson gets beat on the opposite side by rookie David Perales, Anderson grabbing and pulling him just to hold him back. Rudolph fires back and across the field left to right to Huntley for a gain of 10

10. Rudolph under center. Jordan Byrd slot left and then jets across. Alfonzo Graham gets the carry up the middle, stumbling and nearly losing his balance through the hole but stays on his feet. He cramps at the end of the run and jogs on the side under the eye of new head trainer Gabe Amponsah, who replaced John Norwig.

11. Rudolph play-action and boots to his left. TE Rodney Williams wide open in the flat. He double-catches but makes the grab for a 17-yard gain, getting a good downfield block by WR Dan Chisena.

12. Monte Pottebaum alert: aligned as a wing/Y-off and pulling across on split flow action. Rookie Darius Hagans getting the carry for three. Pottebaum’s man beat him to the inside here as he came across.

Camp Summary

– Still tough to tell about the play of the running backs but Anthony McFarland Jr. clearly running third-string ahead of the young guys behind him. He’s the vet, it’s to be expected, and we’re still very early but he’s getting a ton of reps right now.

– I know we talk about Pony backfields every single year but the Steelers have done a ton of it through the first two days. And they did some of it late last season with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren on the field at the same time. As much as they practice it, they should show it on gamedays.

– Nice day for WR Allen Robinson II, making tough grabs over the middle. He’s been a trusty underneath receiver and as-advertised so far.

– The EDGE rushers won the day. Alex Highsmith, T.J. Watt, and Nick Herbig. They were crushing it all day long. The tackles took their lumps, Dan Moore Jr. and Spencer Anderson in particular.

Herbig has had an awfully impressive first two days of camp. If you want to call a “winner” of the two practices, it’s him.

– Joey Porter Jr. is one hard-working man. Dude never has downtime. Always finding something to do and working on his hands. Keanu Neal also took extra reps when he could squeeze them in today.

– Nice to see Calvin Austin III provide a big play downfield after a tough day Thursday.

– Think we’re going to see Pat Freiermuth stand up in the slot a fair bit this season. Seen it a handful of times the first two days of practice. Tight ends overall have been involved and productive in this system.

– Pittsburgh is throwing everything at the wall when it comes to slot corner. Five players have already been used there through two days. Duke Dawson, Chandon Sullivan, Tre Norwood, Elijah Riley, and Patrick Peterson. Still think Peterson bumps inside on passing downs. Steelers clearly exploring all options, though.

Saint Vincent Photo Of The Day

No coach has his group ready to work early like TE Coach Alfredo Roberts. Group getting in reps before practice begins (Rodney Williams wasn’t even down the stairs yet, that’s why he’s not in the photo, but he better get used to showing up early).

Better Know A Steeler

A daily blurb offering a brief bio of an interesting former Steeler.

Long snapper Jared Retkofsky was working for a furniture-moving company when the Steelers signed him to replace the injured Greg Warren, out for the year with a torn ACL, in 2008. Retkofsky served as the team’s snapper on ita Super Bowl run and is the proud owner of a Super Bowl ring. He appeared in two games with the team in 2009.

