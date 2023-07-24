Seahawks To Work Out Pittsburgh Maulers LB Kyahva Tezino

In a little bit of non-Pittsburgh Steelers news before they return to action Wednesday and Thursday, a Pittsburgh Maulers player is looking to work his way into an NFL camp this summer. According to Aaron Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks are working out Maulers LB Kyahva Tezino, one of three players they’re working out Monday.

While Maulers LB Reuben Foster received much of the attention for Pittsburgh this season, Tezino had a quality year, too. As Wilson notes, Tezino picked up 94 tackles and two interceptions as the team turned around their season and made it to the Championship Game before losing.

This isn’t Tezino’s first NFL workout. A week ago, he worked out for the New York Giants but did not sign. Undrafted out of San Diego State in 2020, he weighed in at 6-foot, 235 pounds at his Pro Day. A tackling machine in college, he registered 126 stops in 2017 and 99 in 2019. His stat sheet was colorful with 31.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

So far, the Steelers have not worked out any USFL players. Some have wondered if the team would show interest in Foster, a heavy hitter at linebacker. But Pittsburgh has added plenty to the position this offseason and Foster’s off-field and injury history are likely red flags for the Steelers. In Seattle, former first-round pick Devin Bush signed with the team in the offseason, attempting to restart his career after struggling in Pittsburgh.

Several USFL players have been signed to 90-man NFL rosters including QB Alex McGlough and K Brandon Aubrey. Former Steelers WR Deon Cain may also be back in the NFL though it’s unclear if he’s officially signed with a team.

Pittsburgh reports to training camp on Wednesday with its first practice Thursday.