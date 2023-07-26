Rookie OT Broderick Jones Plans To Give ‘110 Percent’ At Training Camp

Rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones arrived at St. Vincent College bright and early Wednesday morning, the literal first steps in what figures to be a lengthy competition with veteran Dan Moore Jr. It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest position battle of the summer. Jones can’t control who the coaching staff selects. But he can control his effort. Speaking with reporters after arriving at camp, he says he’ll give it all he has.

“Just coming in, learning as much as possible, being the best version of me,” he said via Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley. “Hopefully at the end of the day touch the field, may not touch the field, but just give it 110 percent.”

Pittsburgh gave 110 percent to acquire him in April’s draft, trading up three spots to No. 14 in order to take Jones. He was the last top-graded tackle on the board and someone Pittsburgh showed plenty of interest in throughout the pre-draft process. They attended his Pro Day and brought him in for a visit ahead of the draft.

He became the first offensive tackle the Steelers drafted since Jamain Stephens in 1996, who went on to be one the biggest busts of the last 30 years. Hopefully, Jones’ career is far more successful. His humble mindset is an encouraging sign.

“My expectation is to get in, learn as much as possible and be the best person I can be,” Jones said. “I think that just comes down to performing at a high level and being the best version of you. That is what it is to me. I really believe in that.”

Jones is the shiny draft pick and a terrific athlete who will start sooner than later. But there’s no guarantee he’ll be able to beat out Moore for Week One against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones will have to adjust to the NFL game and OL Coach Pat Meyer’s system, challenges Moore has already overcome. Typically, first-round offensive linemen immediately start but the Steelers don’t *have* to play Jones if he’s not ready.

Beat reporters seem split on who will win the battle, but several are leaning toward Jones. It’s truly an open competition and the next four weeks will determine who gets to face the 49ers’ Nick Bosa on Sept. 10.