Report: Steelers Agree To Deal With LB Kwon Alexander (Updates)

Update: Per Gerry Dulac, it’s a one-year deal.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a deal with LB Kwon Alexander, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN. Alexander will slot in as valuable depth behind Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts as Pittsburgh continues its makeover of the inside linebacker room.

Alexander came in for a visit with Pittsburgh back in May but left without a contract. The Steelers seemingly filled the void by signing LB Nick Kwiatkoski, but they clearly weren’t comfortable and are now adding Alexander to the room.

For his career, Alexander has 590 combined tackles during stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. He also has eight career interceptions. He spent 2022 with the Jets where he started 12 games but played in all 17, finishing with 69 tackles, including six for a loss. He also added a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

Alexander was a Pro Bowler in 2017, a year in which he had a career-high three interceptions. In 2016, he led the NFL in solo tackles with 108, a career-high during a season where had 145 combined tackles.

The LSU product was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and is coming off a season with his second-highest Pro Football Focus grade since his 2017 Pro Bowl campaign. Last year, Alexander signed a one-year, $1,272,500 contract with the Jets and that was a veteran benefit deal. This deal is likely to come similar in structure, although contract details have yet to be released.

The deal is pending physical and that is no sure thing with Alexander’s medical history, but given he already visited Pittsburgh the team is likely familiar with his medicals. In his career, he’s dealt with numerous injuries though including a torn bicep, torn ACL and torn Achilles.

When healthy, Alexander can be an impact player though, and if this deal goes through the Steelers shored up one of their biggest weaknesses with the inside linebacker room.

Within the next day or two, we should find out whether or not he’s passed his physical and will join the Steelers. Pittsburgh has a full 90-man roster, so a corresponding roster move would be coming if the deal becomes official.