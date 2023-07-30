Report: Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Requests Trade

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor formally requested a trade today after meeting with owner Jim Irsay. The news was reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The trade request comes on the heels of a tweet Irsay sent off criticizing running backs for looking to get more money, saying that “some agents are selling “bad faith.”

That tweet prompted an angry reply from Taylor’s agent, and with the running back on the last year of his contract, he’ll look to play out his deal elsewhere. While Irsay tried to say the comment wasn’t meant for Taylor, the damage was done and now the Colts’ star offensive player wants to find a new home.

This all comes at a time where running backs are being increasingly vocal about the market, which has undervalued running backs in recent years. It’s become increasingly difficult for running backs to get what they believe to be fair value on second contracts, with teams opting to use the franchise tag, the value of which has decreased in recent years at the running back position.

For Taylor, it also represents the opportunity to play for a team with a better chance of winning. The Colts finished 4-12-1 last season and don’t look to be a playoff team heading into 2023 as they rebuild with rookie QB Anthony Richardson. If Taylor can demonstrate value to a playoff team, there’s a chance he could find himself making more than he would’ve putting up stats on a bad Colts team.

Pittsburgh plays Indianapolis in Week 15, and if Taylor is dealt the Colts will likely be looking at starting RB Zack Moss, who they acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills at the trade deadline last season. They also have Deon Jackson in their running back room, and Jackson put up 236 yards on the ground and 30 receptions last season.

Taylor struggled in 2022, running for 861 yards as he dealt with injuries. He played in just 11 games coming off a 2021 season where he was a first-team All-Pro with 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. He also led the NFL with 2,171 yards from scrimmage.

Given his injury woes last season, Taylor’s market value will be interesting to see. Given the depleting value of running backs in general, I’d be hard-pressed to see the Colts getting a pick higher than a third-rounder in return for Taylor. This situation will be one to watch unfold in the coming days and weeks.