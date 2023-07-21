Ravens WR Rashod Bateman Placed On Did Not Report List; RB J.K. Dobbins, OLB Tyus Bowser On PUP List

While the Baltimore Ravens won’t open their 2023 training camp until next week, the team still made several roster-related moves ahead of that annual event on Friday. Those moves included one wide receiver being placed on the team’s Reserve/Did Not Report list.

According to the Friday NFL transaction sheet, the Ravens have placed wide receiver wide receiver Rashod Bateman on the Reserve/Did Not Report list. He was reportedly shut down for minicamp earlier in the offseason after getting a cortisone shot in his injured foot to help with healing.

“I have spoken to Rashod and we expect him here very soon,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said, according to Ryan Mink of baltimoreravens.com.

Bateman, who was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Minnesota, hasn’t lived up to expectations in his first two NFL seasons as he’s registered just 61 receptions for 800 yards and three touchdowns in 18 regular-season games. Last season, Bateman played in just six games before being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list with a foot injury.

The Ravens made a series of other roster moves on Friday as well and they included outside linebacker Tyus Bowser being placed on the Non-football Injury list. He is reportedly dealing with a knee injury.

Additionally, the Ravens also placed five players on the Active/Physically Unable To Perform (PUP) list on Friday. That list includes running back J.K. Dobbins, fullback Patrick Ricard, cornerback Pepe Williams, defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols and wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Dobbins, the Ravens’ second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, is recovering from a surgically repaired knee this offseason. He played in just eight games last season, registering 92 rushes for 520 yards and two touchdowns in addition to seven receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He played all of 202 offensive snaps in 2022 after missing the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL.

As for Ricard, this summer he is coming back from offseason hip surgery, according to Ravens head coach John Harbaugh.