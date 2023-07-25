Ravens Long Snapper Tears ACL Ahead Of Training Camp; Team Signs Replacement

The injury-bitten Baltimore Ravens are getting 2023 off on the wrong foot. According to local beat reporter Jeff Zrebiec, long snapper Nick Moore recently tore his Achilles while training and will miss the rest of the year.

In his place, the team held tryouts Monday and signed Tyler Ott to a contract.

Ravens LS Nick Moore tore his Achilles while training in preparation for the season. That explains why Ravens had a long snapper tryout today that was won by former Seattle Seahawk and 2020 Pro Bowl selection, Tyler Ott. @AaronWilson_NFL first reported Ott's pending signing. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) July 25, 2023

Undrafted out of Georgia in 2019, Moore was coming off a strong 2022 season with the Ravens. He was named second-team All-Pro among snappers last year and the team used the Exclusive Rights Tender to keep him under contract for 2023. Signed by the Ravens in 2020, Moore also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and the-then XFL Tampa Bay Vipers in 2020, before the team moved to Las Vegas.

Moore served as longtime snapper Morgan Cox’s replacement, who spent over a decade with the Ravens until the team moved on and he landed with the Tennessee Titans.

Ott has been in the NFL since 2014, snapping for the New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Cincinnati Bengals, before finding his footing with the Seattle Seahawks. He was named to the 2021 Pro Bowl but finished last season on injured reserve.

Zrebiec notes former Ravens’ tight end Nick Boyle was not among the players who tried out today. After a history of knee injuries, Boyle’s transitioned from tight end to long snapper. He was in Pittsburgh’s three-day rookie minicamp but did not sign with the Steelers and remains a free agent.

Pittsburgh will have their own camp battle at long snapper this season. Rex Sunahara will challenge incumbent Christian Kuntz, who has served as the Steelers’ snapper the last two years.