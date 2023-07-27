Patrick Peterson: Kenny Pickett Has ‘Gained So Much More Confidence’ This Summer

While he wasn’t a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, CB Patrick Peterson has shown to be a studious player that attempts to get to know his new teammates as soon as possible.

Peterson has kept tabs on several players in Pittsburgh before signing with the Black and Gold as a free agent this offseason, having talked with DL Cameron Heyward and HC Mike Tomlin several times in their previous battles against one another.

Peterson has never faced QB Kenny Pickett in a game and hasn’t shared the field with him either after coming over from Minnesota this March. However, Peterson has seen Pickett’s maturation process from his rookie season to now, recognizing he is becoming the quarterback Pittsburgh needs him to be.

“Yeah, I mean, I believe watching him last year as a fan from afar, coming into this year, you can tell that he’s gained so much more confidence,” Peterson said on Pickett on video from Steelers.com. You can tell that he has a grasp of his personnel on the offensive side of the ball. And also understand his role, which is put the ball where it needs to be, don’t turn over the ball and just keep us in the game.”

Peterson is a true student of the game, staying up to date with players all around the NFL. He was able to watch Pickett’s maturation process during his rookie season. He watched a quarterback that looked overwhelmed at times against the Bills and Eagles to start the season but completed multiple game-winning drives down the stretch of the 2022 campaign and helped Pittsburgh finish with a winning record and nearly clinch a Wildcard spot.

Peterson has gone on record saying that Pittsburgh can be a championship-caliber team based on how well Pickett can play this season. The Steelers have done a good job of adding talent to both sides of the football, adding protection around Pickett as well as the weapons in the passing game to help him make that second-year leap. Peterson isn’t asking the world of Pickett. Just take care of the football and help Pittsburgh finish drives just like his former QB Kirk Cousins did in Minnesota. If Pickett can do those things and take command of the offense, Pittsburgh could realistically be a playoff team with a chance to make a run in the AFC.