One-Year Wonder: Steelers Likely To Start 2024 Back On The Road

Home sweet home for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 regular-season opener will probably be a short-lived joy for the fan base. Based on the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2024 schedule released today, the Steelers will likely be starting next season in someone else’s stadium.

Mark your calendars 📆 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 13, 2023

The 2024 MLB schedule came out today. For the Pirates, they have a four-game home series against the Washington Nationals during the second weekend of September, which is always when the NFL kicks off its season. Given that the NFL appears likely to put the Steelers on the road when the Pirates are home, the Steelers are far more likely to travel for Week One next year.

Why does the Pirates schedule matter when it comes to the Steelers? It’s a scheduler’s most important word: logistics. Because PNC Park and Acrisure Stadium are so close next to each other — fans can park in the same parking lots and walk to either venue — there will be an overflow of people and events to put both games at home. Since baseball’s schedule comes out first, incredibly early compared to other leagues, they get dibs and they get to be the home team if they want to.

In fairness, there is no time yet set for the Pirates/Nationals series and in theory, a 7:05 first pitch versus a 1 p.m. kickoff could help break up the congestion. Still, the NFL is likely to avoid any potential conflict by putting Pittsburgh back on the road.

They’re sure used to it.

The Steelers are finally ending their streak of eight-straight seasons playing Week One on the road, one of the longest streaks since the merger, failing to open up the year at Heinz Field/Acrisure Stadium from 2015 to 2022. In 2023, the team will open its season at home against the San Francisco 49ers while it will host the Cleveland Browns in Week Two, a Monday night matchup.

When the NFL releases its 2024 schedule next May, expect to let out a loud groan that you’ll have to wait until at least Week Two to watch the Steelers in their home venue.