One For The Record Books: Chad Brown Notches Single-Game Franchise Sacks Record In 1996 Win Over Bengals

When one thinks of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first thought is usually about defense, particularly sacks.

Throughout the illustrious history of the Black and Gold, there has been a number of sack artists from the likes of Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood, James Harrison, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, and more. None did what former Steelers outside linebacker Chad Brown did in Week Six of the 1996 season.

On Oct. 13, Brown was a one-man wreaking ball against the Cincinnati Bengals at Three Rivers Stadium, racking up a career-high and franchise record 4.5 sacks in a 20-10 win over the Bengals.

While sacks didn’t become a statistic until 1982, Brown sits tied for fifth in NFL history in sacks in a single game with those 4.5 against the Bengals on that day. Watt nearly tied Brown’s franchise record in the final week of the 2021 season against the Cleveland Browns, recording 4.0 sacks in a win that sent Pittsburgh to the playoffs.

But in Steelers history, Brown stands alone for sacks in a game.

Ironically, Brown’s career day and franchise-best performance came after Lloyd was lost for the season due to a knee injury, Greene left for the Carolina Panthers in free agency, and the Steelers were working in Jason Gildon opposite Brown as the next franchise-type pass rusher.

The career performance came at a great time for Brown and the Black and Gold.

Let’s jump back in time to 1996.

Taking on the lowly Bengals and quarterback Jeff Blake that day, the Steelers got off to a fast start defensively and showed Blake that he was going to be in a long, brutal day behind a rough Cincinnati offensive line.

On the first third down of the game that the Bengals faced, just five plays into their first drive, Brown barged right through Cincinnati running back Garrison Hearst to get to Blake for his first sack.

Never a good idea to put a running back on a pass rusher, but that’s what the Bengals did here with Brown and Hearst. Blake paid for it.

After the sack for a 6-yard loss on third and three, the Bengals punted the football away. That would become a usual occurrence that day.

Early in the second quarter, on the Bengals’ third drive of the game, instead of putting a running back in pass protection against Brown, the Bengals decided to simply leave Brown unblocked.

Talk about an easy sack for Brown.

This one went for a 7-yard loss on first and 10. Two plays later Carlos Emmons sacked Blake, forcing another Bengals punt.

Later in the game, early in the third quarter with Pittsburgh holding a 3-0 lead, Brown did all that he could to help hold the lead for Pittsburgh. Brown worked his way home for a 3-yard sack of Blake on a first and 10, but that didn’t stall the Bengals’ drive as Cincinnati marched down the field.

Look at the power there from Brown. Again, that’s taking on a running back, but the hump move from Brown to get back inside and win to sack Blake is so impressive.

Deep in Pittsburgh territory though at the Steelers’ 9-yard line, the Bengals stalled due to another Brown sack, his fourth time getting to the quarterback, though it would be credited as 3.5 at the time.

Brown was really feeling himself as a pass rusher at this point and was relentless with his motor to work through blockers and to the quarterback.

The sack ultimately stalled the Bengals drive, but kicker Doug Pelfrey was able to connect on a 19-yard field goal to make it a 3-3 game.

Pittsburgh responded as quarterback Mike Tomczak found backup quarterback Kordell Stewart for a 32-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter for a 10-3 lead.

With the lead back in hand, Pittsburgh’s pass rush turned up the heat.

On first and 10 on the ensuing Bengals drive, Gildon recorded a 12-yard sack of Blake, later setting up Brown’s final sack of the day.

It was a thing of beauty.

What a spin move from Brown there to beat Bengals left tackle Melvin Tuten. He punched the ball out of Blake’s hand in the process of the sack, recording the forced fumble and setting the franchise record for sacks in a single game with 4.5.

Even with those impressive numbers to that point, Brown wasn’t done.

On the next Bengals drive, Brown picked off Blake for good measure, helping set up a 22-yard field goal from Norm Johnson and a 13-3 lead.

The very next drive for Cincinnati, on the first play from scrimmage, Brown looked to have recorded his sack No. 5.5 on the day, stripping the ball from Blake while racing off the edge. However, officials blew the play dead and marked it an incomplete pass. If that sack would have stood, Brown would be third all-time in single-game sacks instead of fifth.

Later in the fourth quarter Pittsburgh put the game away, again thanks to a sack. Inside linebacker Levon Kirkland sacked Blake for an 8-yard loss and cornerback Rod Woodson scooped up the forced fumble from Kirkland and raced 42 yards for the touchdown, giving Pittsburgh a 20-3 lead with under eight minutes to go.

Cincinnati eventually scored late on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Blake to wide receiver Carl Pickens, but the game was out of reach.

On the day, the Steelers sacked Blake an astounding 10 times, which tied a franchise record set — ironically against the Bengals — in 1992. Since then, Pittsburgh has recorded 10 sacks in a game two other times: against the Arizona Cardinals in 1997 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001 — both wins.