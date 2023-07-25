NFL Announces Orlando Will Host 2024 Pro Bowl Games

One year after changing the Pro Bowl to the Pro Bowl Games featuring unique competitions, and culminating in action-packed flag football, the NFL is moving the Pro Bowl Games to Orlando, Fla. for the 2024 version, set for Sunday, Feb. 4, the league announced.

Previously, Orlando hosted the Pro Bowl four consecutive years from 2017-2020.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games’ flag-football game will be held at Camping World Stadium.

Orlando to host 2024 Pro Bowl Games presented by Verizonhttps://t.co/Kj7nMdSmhU pic.twitter.com/WtTRYDKmve — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 25, 2023

Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will return as head coaches of the AFC and NFC, leading the NFL’s top 88 stars as they show off their talent and celebrate the season’s accomplishments in a fun, memorable way with the unique games and skills competitions, rather than the previous Pro Bowl game. The competition will air on ESPN and ABC at 3 p.m. ET.

Last season, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick participated in the Pro Bowl Games, which were held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.

According to the NFL, the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas garnered 6.4 million viewers across Disney, ESPN, ABC, Disney XD and digital and more than 58,000 in-person fans at Allegiant Stadium, up 16 percent from the previous year.

“Building off the success from last year’s reinvented format that elevated flag football and introduced fun forms of competition and entertainment, we are thrilled to bring The 2024 Pro Bowl Games to Orlando,” Peter O’Reilly, the NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business and League Events, said in a press release. “Hosting multiple Pro Bowls in years past, Orlando is a world-class destination and a favorite getaway for our players and their families, and we look forward to working with the city of Orlando and Florida Citrus Sports to create the ultimate all-star celebration for players, their families and our fans.”