‘Najee Is A Steeler’: Omar Khan Says He And Harris Haven’t Spoke On RB Contract Issue

The topic of running back contracts has swept over the NFL the last couple of weeks as talented backs including Saquon Barkley of the Giants, Josh Jacobs of the Raiders, and Tony Pollard of the Cowboys have struggled to land long-term deals they find fair in a rough running back market.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler recently held a Zoom meeting with some of the most notable running backs in the league in attendance to talk about their position’s worth in today’s NFL. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris was one of those backs in attendance and spoke to the media yesterday saying that running backs have no security in today’s league.

GM Omar Khan held a press conference Thursday and was asked about the running back position and its value in today’s game. When asked if Pittsburgh values the position more than other teams based on its decision to draft Harris in the first round in 2021, Khan responded that it wasn’t about drafting a position, but rather a good football player.

“I don’t necessarily agree that it’s controversial,” Khan said via video from the Steelers YouTube channel. “Najee was a good player rated up there, and I don’t think we’re going to apologize for taking a good football player.”

In his first season in Pittsburgh, Harris was the engine that ran the Steelers’ offense, amassing 1,667 total scrimmage yards and 10 total TDs. He took a step back last season, gaining only 1,263 scrimmage yards, but still manage to find the end zone ten times and showed down the stretch that he can be that feature back Pittsburgh drafted him to be.

Najee Harris with a walk-off #Steelers TD pic.twitter.com/AB8dcn72tZ — The Chris Mathis Podcast 🎧 (@TCM_POD) January 4, 2022

When asked if he’s had conversations with Harris about his concerns regarding the state of the running back position, Khan acknowledged that he has been in contact with Harris, but not in regard to running back contract.

“I have not talked to Najee specifically about that,” Khan said. “We talk all the time. I see him every day and Najee is a Steeler. He’s a great Steelers, a great person, a great teammate. He’s great in our building. I mean, you guys have all gotten to know him. You know, we just have normal conversations like always. We’re all family in this organization, but I have not talked to him specifically about that.”

Harris has quickly become a franchise cornerstone player in Pittsburgh, giving his all out on the field as well as off the field with the service work he’s participated in. Khan recognizes this and commended Harris for the football player and person he is, saying that he represents what it means to wear the Black and Gold.

Still, Harris will have the opportunity to get his fifth-year option picked up after this season, keeping under contract through the 2025 season. That will be when Khan will have to make the decision whether to extend him a contract offer or play the game other teams in the league are currently doing, using the franchise tag to keep Harris’ cost down without committing long-term guaranteed money to the position.