Najee Harris An 83 Overall In Madden 24, James Daniels Highest-Rated Offensive Lineman

EA Sports’ very slow release of ratings for Madden 24 continued today, with running back and offensive line ratings being released. Najee Harris came in at an 83 overall, while James Daniels is Pittsburgh’s highest-rated offensive lineman at 80 overall.

Isaac Seumalo is a 78 overall, meaning Pittsburgh’s two starting guards are the highest-rated linemen on the team. In a curious choice, Kevin Dotson is the third-highest-rated offensive lineman at a 76 overall. Rookie Broderick Jones checks in at 73 overall, edging out Dan Moore Jr. at 72 overall, the same rating as center Mason Cole.

Where’s Chukwuma Okorafor? Well, if you’re in charge of Madden ratings, he’s apparently worse than Kendrick Green. Green is a 71 overall, somehow only one overall point less than Cole, while Okorafor is a 70 overall. Green, incredulously, is a whopping five overall points higher than Nate Herbig, who’s a 65 overall. Spencer Anderson, Pittsburgh’s seventh-round pick, is a 62 overall while Ryan McCollum becomes far and away the lowest-rated Steelers rating released at a 51 overall.

On the running back side, Jaylen Warren is actually graded pretty appropriately, checking in at a 74 overall. Anthony McFarland Jr. is a 67 overall, while Jason Huntley is a 64 overall.

The offensive line ratings are just bad. I don’t know what sort of tape the people who made them threw on, but Cole and Okorafor are far too low if they’re gonna consider Kendrick Green as a 71 overall. Kevin Dotson had probably the worst season of his career in 2022, yet rose three points in overall from Madden 23.

But, hey, it’s a video game. If nothing else, it gave me a pretty good chuckle today. Obviously, none of the Steelers offensive linemen ranked within the Top 10, while Najee Harris’ 83 overall is 17th among running backs, tied with Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans. It’s a two-overall drop from his 85 overall in Madden 23, but it’s a fair rating, and Jaylen Warren was given at least some respect, so I don’t really have any issues with how they rated Pittsburgh’s running backs.

The offensive line is a different story, but who really cares how the virtual Steelers might look. Pittsburgh did a good job rebuilding their offensive line, and in reality it should be a pretty solid unit in 2023.

I’m sick of talking about Madden. Training camp is just a week away. It can’t get here soon enough.