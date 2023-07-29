Mike Tomlin: WR Hakeem Butler Will Get ‘Plenty Of Opportunity To Show His Capabilities’

Now that we are a few days into training camp, the initial depth chart for the Pittsburgh Steelers is starting to take shape.

While there is some rotation going on at the nickel cornerback position, most of the other position groups have their guys relatively set in terms of starters, backup/rotational players, and fringe guys looking to make the roster.

One of those fringe guys is WR Hakeem Butler, whom the Steelers signed fom the XFL earlier this year, bringing him in as a big, athletic pass catcher to battle for one of Pittsburgh’s final receiver spots. HC Mike Tomlin was asked what drew the Steelers to Butler during his post-practice press conference on Saturday and what he will have to show to make this roster.

“We were interested in his big-play ability when he came out of Iowa State a number of years ago,” Tomlin said of Butler during his press conference which aired live on Steelers.com. “It was a guy with somewhat of a short football resume, more of a basketball guy growing up, and we saw upside in that. He was a big-time, one-on-one playmaker. We’ve kind of followed him and tracked him. He did similar things in the spring league this year, man. We had an opportunity to sign him, and time will tell in terms of the reps, man. He’ll get plenty of opportunity to show his capabilities.”

Butler has all the physical attributes you look for at the wide receiver position, standing over 6-foot-5 and weighing 220 pounds while running a 4.4 40-yard dash time. He made impressive circus catches during his time with the Cyclones, coming down with jump balls in contested coverage. Still, Butler’s issues in terms of drops and lack of nuanced route running have prevented the fourth-round pick in 2019 from catching on in the league. According to Alex Kozora at training camp, Butler hasn’t had the strongest start which doesn’t build off Ray Fittipaldo’s comments well saying that Butler had an unimpressive spring with the team. However, Butler rebounded in a big way on Saturday, making some impressive catches in one-on-one sessions as well as in team, taking the ball away from CB Luq Barcoo on a deep ball shot.

Hakeem Butler is just taking over this game pic.twitter.com/h2pFhyzAyW — OutCYde the Lines (@OutCYdetheLines) April 22, 2023

Tomlin insists that Butler will have his fair share of opportunities during training camp and the preseason to write his own narrative and fight for one of the final wide receiver spots on the roster. He will likely have to beat out special teams ace Miles Boykin for the No. 5 wide receiver spot or hope that Pittsburgh carries six and he beats out the likes of Gunner Olszewski or Cody White for the job. Either way, it’s do-or-die time for Butler and his NFL career, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are giving him an opportunity to seize the moment.