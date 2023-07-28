‘Maximum Darnell Washington Is Probably The Greatest Tight End In The NFL:’ George Pickens Raves About Touted Rookie

WR George Pickens and TE Darnell Washington have officially reunited on the Pittsburgh Steelers. After playing at Georgia together in 2020 and 2021, Pickens entered the 2022 NFL Draft where the Steelers selected him in Round Two. Washington would play for Georgia in 2022, before being picked up by the Steelers himself this past April in Round Three.

The two had a lot of success in college, winning a national championship together in 2021. That Georgia team was absolutely loaded and featured quite a few future NFL draft picks beyond just Pickens and Washington.

While Washington wasn’t throwing up crazy box scores at Georgia, Pickens was able to witness his impact on the game firsthand. And apparently, that impact was pretty darn positive. Pickens had a glowing review of Washington when asked about him after practice today.

“Maximum Darnell Washington is probably the greatest tight end in the NFL.” Pickens said via video posted to Steelers.com. “Just off of size, hands, and the stuff that he can do. Learning plays, and all the mental stuff that’ll just come with Darnell time. But as far as physicality and his ability (nods).”

It’s safe to say Pickens is glad to be reunited with Washington and has faith that his skills will translate to the NFL.

Size has always been the biggest selling point with Washington. At 6-foot-7 even if nothing else develops, Washington will be a threat in the red zone. But according to Pickens, he’s got the hands and the ball control you rarely see from a player at that size as well.

Washington probably won’t put up big numbers or be a fantasy football asset in his rookie season. But the 2023 Steelers will have to run the ball well to be successful and he could be a big part of that. Washington helped last year’s Georgia Bulldogs run for over 200 yards per game with his blocking skill, and he could be a good complement to Pat Freiermuth in that regard.

In any case, Pickens’ comments are likely hyperbole. Even a best-case Darnell Washington probably doesn’t overtake the Travis Kelces of the world anytime soon. But it is reassuring to hear from a guy that benefited quite a bit from Washington’s blocking and overall play style quite a bit in college.

And who knows, maybe someday, Washington and Pickens can celebrate another championship together, just like they did at Georgia in 2021.