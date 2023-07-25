Marczi: 2023 53-Man Roster Prediction – Pre-Training Camp

Offense (25):

Quarterback (3): Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph

The only real discussion here is whether or not rookie Tanner Morgan could challenge Mason Rudolph for the No. 3 job. The answer is no.

Running Back (3): Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Anthony McFarland Jr.

Unfortunately for those looking for a Cinderella story, there will not be another Jaylen Warren making the team this year. It’s Anthony McFarland Jr.’s turn, and he finally has reached the point at which talent and maturity meet opportunity—to play very little behind Najee Harris and Warren.

Wide Receiver (6): Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, Calvin Austin III, Gunner Olszewski, Miles Boykin

Look, I’m sorry guys, but the Steelers need a return man, and I don’t think Austin is going to be that guy. Yeah, he fumbled a couple times last season, but Olszewski is by far the most qualified player they have to return kicks, and they can always bench him again if need be. Boykin retains his role as special teamer. The rest goes without saying.

Tight End (4): Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward

I’m keeping Connor Heyward listed as a fullback for the sake of ease. With indications that the Steelers want to bring Darnell Washington along slowly, that buys time for Zach Gentry to remain. Plus with no true fullback, it’s easier to keep four here.

Offensive Line (9): Dan Moore Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, Chukwuma Okorafor, Broderick Jones, Nate Herbig, Kevin Dotson, Spencer Anderson

The only tough question for me was the fourth tackle. The Steelers are not so hard up for cap space that they would release Kevin Dotson when he would make a very good backup. For now I have the rookie Anderson getting the edge since there’s no immediate pressure on him and he has the position versatility. Le’Raven Clark may wind up on the practice squad because nobody’s going to rush to sign him.

Defense (25):

Defensive Line (6): Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal, Montravius Adams, Breiden Fehoko

I was very tempted to start out by keeping seven here but I need to see more first. Some may not be happy with me keeping Adams, but do you really think the guys they signed to veteran-minimum deals are miraculously better? I’m interested in Armon Watts because he’s more versatile, but Fehoko is the guy who fits the profile the team has been preaching all offseason. Isaiahh Loudermilk would be the seventh lineman if one is kept. I see either Fehoko or Watts making it, not both.

Inside Linebacker (5): Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts, Mark Robinson, Tanner Muse, Nick Kwiatkoski

This could change but the inside linebacker position is historically where organizations stash their special teamers. That’s what Muse and Kwiatkoski are, and what they expect Robinson to become. Robinson and Muse still have upside, while Kwiatkoski does have a playing history.

Outside Linebacker (4): T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Markus Golden, Nick Herbig

Entering camp, I would be surprised if a fifth rusher is kept on the 53-man roster. There are just too many other ways to go with that roster spot right now, plus I think they want to fit DeMarvin Leal into different spots as well.

Cornerback (5): Patrick Peterson, Levi Wallace, Joey Porter Jr., Chandon Sullivan, Cory Trice Jr.

It was hard leaving James Pierre off the roster, for not the least of which reason being his special teams value, but it will be difficult to carry both Trice and Pierre. You could sacrifice a safety, but for now this is where I see things going.

Safety (5): Minkah Fitzpatrick, Damontae Kazee, Keanu Neal, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew

No discussion is needed for the first three. I originally had Killebrew off the roster in favor of Elijah Riley, but ultimately I think it’s between Riley and Norwood, and Riley lacks a proper special teams background. He could gain one over the next several weeks.

Specialists (3):

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Though his position isn’t as secure as we would like it to be, don’t count on B.T. Potter kicking field goals for the Steelers this year.

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

It should be a very competitive camp, but I do think Harvin will edge out Braden Mann to keep his job. Harvin actually had a better net punting average, and it takes most punters a few years to find their consistency.

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

Harvin retaining his job helps Kuntz retain his. Plus, Rex Sunahara’s a been-there-not-done-that guy. This is the third time he signed a contract with the Steelers, and it won’t be the charm.