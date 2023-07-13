Low-Energy Is Number One Way To ‘Piss Off’ Mike Tomlin, Says Kenny Pickett

You never want your head coach mad at you. And if you’re playing under Mike Tomlin, there’s at least one thing you better avoid doing. Kenny Pickett appeared as a guest on Chris Long’s Green Light Podcast that aired Thursday morning, discussing his rookie year and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ future. Late in the interview, Long asked Pickett about Tomlin and the number one thing players must avoid if they don’t want to “piss off” Coach T.

“Probably energy,” Pickett responded. “Show up with some juice. Play the game how it’s supposed to be played. If he doesn’t see that, he’ll get on some guys.”

Few coaches bring the energy Tomlin does and aside from leadership and motivation, it’s one of the most common things players discuss about playing for him. Since being hired as Steelers head coach in 2007, Tomlin has brought a consistent energy each day, a true passion for the game that players feed off. He’s a worker, whether that’s floating around to each position group during practice, vocally responding to a play on the field, or at the Senior Bowl, getting so close to the action you’d think he was the one running the drill.

As he always has, Pickett spoke highly of Tomlin and his transparency in coaching, something that’s harder to find than you might think.

“He is about business…there’s no one that has any questions really about him or what he is about,” he said.

Pittsburgh played with far more intensity following last year’s bye week, going 7-2 and nearly sneaking into the playoffs. Pickett was one leg of the team’s improvement, taking care of the football while making big-time plays late in games. He met the moment, beating the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens on game-winning drives in consecutive weeks. Those were high-energy moments and some of the Steelers best memories of 2022, a positive note to end the year on even if Pittsburgh fell short of the playoffs.

In 2023, the Steelers can’t fall short again. Missing the postseason two straight years would be unacceptable and only lengthen their playoff drought, failing to win a game since 2016. It’s a difficult AFC but Pittsburgh is a better team not only because of its offseason additions but improvement of young guys on the team, like Pickett, who are expected to make a jump in play this fall.

Listen to the whole interview below.