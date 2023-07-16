Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For episode 864 on this Sunday, Dr. Melanie Friedlander recaps the annual Cameron Heyward charity softball event from Saturday night that several other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers played in.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 864)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9482905951
6bc9mw6n