Kwon Alexander Plans To Bring ‘Energy’ And ‘Show Out’ For Steelers

One day after signing, Kwon Alexander practiced for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his first practice, the ninth-year linebacker out of LSU mostly focused on individual work as he continues to learn the playbook.

Upon his signing last night, CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson reported that a starting spot was not guaranteed to the former New York Jet, with Alexander needing to prove himself worthy for the role. Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews directly asked Alexander if the Steelers had indicated anything about his role.

Additionally, LB Kwon Alexander has agreed to go to the #Steelers, as @bepryor reported. I'm also told, a starting spot nor a specific role was guaranteed to Alexander in advance of going to Pittsburgh, but if he proves worthy, he will be trotted out there with the first group. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 30, 2023

“They just told me to go out there and be myself,” Alexander said. “Just go out there and make plays, have energy and show out. And that’s what I’m gonna go out here and do.”

If there’s one thing Alexander is known for, it is energy. A ferocious downhill attacker, with a willingness to take on blocks, the former Pro Bowler adds a new attitude to the Pittsburgh defense.

Kwon Alexander with the massive hit stickpic.twitter.com/TUERDCe2zS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

Perhaps his biggest role for the team should be his coverage ability. The 28-year-old has been solid against the pass throughout his career thanks in large part to great short and long speed (4.55 in the 40-yard dash, 1.58 10-yard split). Pittsburgh has notably overhauled its inside linebacker group by adding Elandon Roberts, Tanner Muse, and Cole Holcomb. However, none of those players are known as true coverage linebackers, which should give Alexander the inside track on that role with the team.

Only time will tell, but it seems the Steelers have a very diverse group of talent at the center of their defense.