Kenny Pickett’s QB Coach: ‘He’s Always Been Uber-Confident’

Kenny Pickett’s QB Coach Tony Racioppi jumped on the Cook and Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday to talk about Kenny Pickett’s offseason and highlight what he’s seen from his prized pupil thus far in lead up to the 2023 season. When asked if mental toughness is Pickett’s great attribute, Racioppi responded that Pickett has never been short for confidence in himself and what he is capable of accomplishing on the football field.

“The one thing I will say about him is that he is always uber-confident,” Racioppi said on 93.7 The Fan. “He’s always been a cool confident kid, and I’ve always said that it’s a product of the time and effort and the work ethic he puts in to be good at it.”

Pickett’s confidence and poise in the face of adversity has been one of his calling cards since getting drafted by the Steelers 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. HC Mike Tomlin praised his natural leadership coming out of college which was seen as a rookie last season in Pittsburgh, taking ownership in moments where the team was struggling while also holding the team accountable to battle back out of the hole they dug themselves going into the bye week.

"He's the type of guy you want to play hard for and win with."

"He's been a hell of a leader this whole offseason."

"He's the type of guy you want to play hard for and win with."

"He's been a hell of a leader this whole offseason."

"He's going to make sure you're on your A-game." Kenny Pickett's leadership, according to his offense.

Pickett’s confidence showed down the stretch of 2022, winning close games against the Colts, Falcons, Raiders, and Ravens to help Pittsburgh secure another winning season. That confidence was a product of the work Pickett had put in up to that point Racioppi pointed to, having spent five seasons at Pitt as the most pro-ready QB prospect in the draft class. Pickett also has prioritized putting in that extra work so far this offseason away from the facility, getting together with Allen Robinson II in New Jersey as well as Gunner Olszewski and Connor Heyward recently to run routes and work on timing with his weapons.

As the quarterback and face of the franchise, you must be willing to put in the hard work. Pickett has done that and much more, doing the deeds necessary both inside and outside the facility to have a strong sophomore season. All of that work should result in a solid 2023 performance as well as increase the confidence that Pickett already has, showing leadership and resiliency as the captain of Pittsburgh’s offense.