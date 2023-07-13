Kenny Pickett Sets Lofty Expectations For Himself In 2023: ‘I Want To Master Our System And Run The Show’

On Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett appeared as a guest on the Green Light podcast with former NFL defensive lineman Chris Long and talked about his rookie season as well as several other topics like what coverage he likes to see the most from opposing defenses as well as crediting the Manning Passing Academy for his current study habits when he dissects film.

Near the end of the interview, which appeared on the podcast’s YouTube channel, Long asked Pickett if he specifically has any big goals for himself heading into his second season in the league and his first as the undisputed starting QB for the Steelers.

“I just want to master our system,” Pickett said. “You know, I go into a second year, I feel like this spring I took really command of our offense and what we’re doing and being heavily involved with Coach Canada and Coach Tomlin on what I like what I don’t like to kind of tailor our offense to what I do best, what our guys with the guys around me do best, and what we want to do from a schematic standpoint. I really want to master the system and run the show. So that’s what I’m working towards.”

Yesterday, we published a piece that laid out the path for Pickett to become Pittsburgh’s franchise QB. It listed qualities like being a card dealer in the pocket, elevating the talent around him, and being the reason the Steelers win several close games as benchmarks he needs to hit to become this team’s long-term solution at QB for the next decade.

Pickett seemed to reiterate these statements in his interview with Long, recognizing that he must master the offensive system and “run the show,” as he put it. Reports came out of OTAs and mandatory minicamp that Pickett had taken command of the offense, which should be expected as he was a rookie getting his feet wet at the professional level in 2022. Still, it appears that Pickett is starting to better understand the offensive system under OC Matt Canada. He has been working with him as well as HC Mike Tomlin about incorporating concepts that best suit his strengths, allowing him to feel comfortable and maximize the potential of the weapons he has at his disposal.

The best QBs in the league become masters of their respective offensive systems. Patrick Mahomes runs Andy Reid’s offense like a wizard while we have seen the likes of Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, and Aaron Rodgers run the show with poise and leadership from the pocket. Pickett is looking to prove that he can do the same. Should he have better command of the offense in 2023, it will likely result in Pittsburgh making the playoffs while stamping Pickett’s legitimacy as this team’s franchise QB.