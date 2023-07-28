“As you can see, Pickett was and remains polarizing when asking evaluators to grade his game,” Miller writes for ESPN.com regarding Pickett. “He was the only quarterback taken in the first round of a weak 2022 class for the position, and the only one drafted in the first 73 picks. Pickett did throw 42 touchdown passes during his final year at Pitt, but he also lacked arm strength. In his rookie year, he completed just 63 percent of his throws and threw nine interceptions over 13 games. Heading into his second season with the Steelers, he has a chance to prove doubters wrong.”

Though he’s just 13 games into his career and the numbers don’t look all that great, it certainly feels like the Steelers have the right guy for the job moving forward, based on his leadership, moxie and overall confidence.

It’s very clear the Steelers have their starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. Will he be able to ascend into that “franchise QB” tier, one that gives them a chance to win no matter the opponent every time they step between the white lines? That remains to be seen.

In the end, his pre-draft grade won’t matter. What will matter is what he does now and into the future with the Steelers. He certainly looks the part and played well down the stretch in his rookie season. With some added pieces around him, Pickett could be in line for a significant Year Two leap.

He does that, his pre-draft grade will look even sillier, especially compared to some of the names ranked ahead of him.