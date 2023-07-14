Kenny Pickett Named Darkhorse MVP Candidate

Though it seems like an incredibly lofty goal, the 33rd Team considers Kenny Pickett to be a darkhorse and sleeper MVP candidate. They compiled a list of six sleeper names to be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2023 and added Pickett on there, Ronde Barber’s choice of the group.

“Dark horse candidates are always bad bets because they’re always on average-ass teams and they need everything to go right for their team to win. Kenny Pickett showed that he has some serious game down the stretch in 2022 and that he is suited for the NFL. He’s got two really good young receivers and a stud tight end. If the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense rebounds, he’ll get them into the playoffs. — Ronde Barber“

Pickett’s play certainly picked up down the stretch, taking care of the football as the Steelers turned their season around and nearly made the playoffs. And Barber is correct Pittsburgh has talent at the skill positions. Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as the starting wide receivers, Pat Freiermuth at tight end. The group got better this offseason with the additions of Allen Robinson and Darnell Washington along with the return of a healthy Calvin Austin III, who missed his entire rookie year with a foot injury.

Still, thinking Pickett can be even a sleeper MVP candidate is asking a lot. The Steelers’ run-heavy, ball-control type of offense will make it tough for Pickett to put up the numbers that garner that type of attention. And with so many elite quarterbacks in football, especially in the AFC, it’s hard to compete with the Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen’s of the world who will be throwing the ball all day. Pickett could have a very good year if he makes a second-year jump but that looks more like a 20-25 touchdown season and throwing for 3500-3700 yards. Not numbers that will bring home hardware, even if gets the Steelers in the playoffs.

Other MVP candidates on their list include Detroit Lions’ QB Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott, and San Francisco 49ers’ QB Trey Lance, which seems like the longest of longshots. Lance is doubtful to even start the year, assuming Brock Purdy’s elbow heals and is ready for the opener against Pittsburgh.