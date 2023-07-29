‘It’s Very Humbling’: Aaron Smith Appreciative To Receive Hall Of Honor Recognition From Steelers

Throughout his 13-year career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive end Aaron Smith was often overlooked and largely underrated in the larger picture of the league itself.

Within the Steelers organization and within the fanbase itself, it was known just how great Smith was as a 3-4 defensive end. That recognition from the organization and the fanbase culminated in Smith being named to the Steelers’ Hall of Honor as a member of the Class of 2023 Saturday.

Speaking with host Bob Pompeani following the announcement Saturday inside the Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Smith called the honor a very humbling one, and is grateful for his place in Steelers history.

“I get on the phone with Mr. Rooney and he explains to me, and at first you’re kind of in shock, you know what I mean?,” Smith said to Pompeani, according to video via the Steelers official YouTube page. “Because, to me, it’s just one of the biggest honors to be put in the Hall of Honor with this team, just because I know the tradition and who this team is and the legacy we’ve done, and how many great football players have come through this organization. And to be on that wall with some of the greatest football players in Steeler history, let alone the NFL, is very humbling.”

Smith, who played for the Steelers from 1999-2011, enters the Hall of Honor as a member of the four-player Class of 2023 alongside Super Bowl champions Gerry Mullins, Ray Mansfield and former teammate James Harrison.

At a position that is historically great in Steelers history, which includes the famous Steel Curtain, Smith is just the fifth defensive lineman to be inducted into the Hall of Honor, joining Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood, Ernie Stautner, and Dwight White.

Smith was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft out of Northern Colorado and went on to win two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh and was a Pro Bowl selection in 2004. He will always be remembered as a very underrated two-gapping 3-4 defensive end during his career and a model teammate both on and off the field.

Former Steelers defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau called Smith the greatest 3-4 defensive end in NFL history.

In his career, Smith recorded 481 tackles, 84 tackles for loss, 44.0 sacks, seven forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries in the Black and Gold.

Smith will be inducted into the Hall of Honor on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Acrisure Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.