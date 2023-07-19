‘Impossible To Overlook’: Three-Year Outlook For Steelers Rather Bright In ESPN Future Power Rankings

Things can change so quickly in the NFL, but for the Pittsburgh Steelers they appear to be in pretty good shape moving forward, at least looking at the next three seasons.

Based on a recent exercise from ESPN looking ahead three years for a future power rankings, Pittsburgh landed at No. 7 overall with a grade of 84.1 in the exercise, which takes into account each team’s quarterback situation, remaining (non-QB) roster, drafting ability/capital, front office and coaching using a 50-100 scale and then averaging out those scores.

Pittsburgh’s 84.1 was pretty darn good, and it had a lot to do with the coaching stability that head coach Mike Tomlin provides, not to mention its quarterback situation with second-year pro Kenny Pickett and the star-level talent on defense that Pittsburgh possesses.

“Coach Mike Tomlin is the central figure in this franchise’s present and future, making the Steelers impossible to overlook,” ESPN’s Seth Walder writes regarding the Steelers’ three-year outlook for ESPN. “The roster also appears to be in strong shape around second-year QB Kenny Pickett, who offered plenty of his own reasons for optimism over the second half of his rookie season. He was top five in QBR in Weeks 14-18.”

As long as Tomlin is at the helm of the Steelers, they should be in good shape. While many fans will likely groan at reading this, Tomlin famously doesn’t have a losing season in his 17 years as head coach of the Steelers. Year after year, the Steelers are in the thick of the playoff race with Tomlin in charge. That matters.

It will help immensely moving forward if Pickett shows to be the guy the Steelers are expecting him to be long-term as the franchise quarterback. He played rather well down the stretch in the second half of the season and showed real potential overall. Now, he has to take that next step.

When you have a Hall of Fame head coach and a promising young quarterback, your future outlook is typically bright no matter what. That’s the case with the Steelers.

As for what ESPN is concerned about moving forward for Pittsburgh, it’s the lack of explosive plays offensively and the handcuffed offense that coordinator Matt Canada has operated in recent years.

“I want to see this team create explosive passing plays down the field at a much greater frequency,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick writes regarding some concerns for Pittsburgh moving forward. “The Pittsburgh offense finished 25th in the NFL in QBR on passes that traveled 21-plus air yards (67.1) and tied for 23rd in total passing plays gaining at least 20 yards (44). That means Pickett, the wide receiver room, the protection up front and offensive coordinator Matt Canada all have to be better.”

The lack of explosive plays certainly are a concern overall for Pittsburgh, but that could all go away in 2023 with Pickett entering Year Two as the starting quarterback and holes offensively plugged all around him, namely on the offensive line. The Steelers are going to be a run-heavy team in 2023 after the success they had down the stretch last season,, but there should be opportunities for explosive plays through the air off play-action and other route concepts from Canada.

This is the year he has to open up the playbook. It was understandable with Pickett being young and inexperienced last season, but he’s comfortable overall and has all the tools at his disposal. Now, it’s time to let him go to work.

Outside of a bright outlook for Pittsburgh in the three-year power rankings, the AFC is loaded, according to ESPN.

Kansas City (No. 2), Cincinnati (No. 3), Baltimore (T-No.4) and Buffalo (T.No. 4) all ranked ahead of the Steelers in the exercise. The Philadelphia Eagles (No. 1) and the Seattle Seahawks (No. 6) ranked ahead of Pittsburgh from the NFC.