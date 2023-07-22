‘I Made A Mistake:’ WR Jordan Addison Issues Apology After Allegedly Going 140 MPH On Highway

Jordan Addison has had to issue an apology before he could even catch his first NFL pass. Earlier in the week, Addison was pulled over by police for allegedly driving 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone in his Lamborghini, cited by Saint Paul police for speeding (duh) and reckless driving.

Yesterday, Addison offered his first public comments since the incident, releasing this short statement.

Jordan Addison issued the following statement regarding yesterday’s event: “Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 22, 2023

“Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment. I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry.”

His statement came after the Minnesota Vikings sent out a PR standard “we’re aware of the situation” line hours after the news broke.

From the #Vikings: “We are aware of last night’s traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information.” https://t.co/Qyx4I74C9p — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2023

There is also allegedly video of Addison being pulled over, going 85 mph over the posted speed limit. He then appears to get out of his car with his hands up before being cited and then let go. The footage was shared by local Minnesota reporter Seth Kaplan.

Video of traffic stop of Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. Caught on I-94/Dale St. MNDOT traffic cam starting at 3:06:30am. Addison pulls over immediately after Troopers lights are activated & is shown getting out of the vehicle with his hands up. Stop takes 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/wCfbsfyLHp — Seth Kaplan 📺 (@Seth_Kaplan) July 20, 2023

Addison became the Vikings’ first round pick this April, selected 23rd overall and the fourth wide receiver selected. A star player at Pitt, he had his best season catching passes from QB Kenny Pickett. In 2021, Addison 100 passes for nearly 1,600 yards and 17 touchdowns. He took a big NIL deal to transfer to USC and saw his numbers dip in 2022, ending the year with 59 grabs for 875 yards and eight scores. Despite a less-than-stellar Combine showing, Addison’s refined route running and vertical tracking made him a first round pick of the Vikings, looking for a #2 wide receiver to pair opposite of All-Pro Justin Jefferson.

Pickett pushed hard for the Steelers to draft Addison. But with a full wide receiver depth chart and bigger needs elsewhere, Pittsburgh traded up to select OT Broderick Jones with the 14th overall selection. While the Steelers have drafted and developed receiver well, they haven’t used a first round pick on the position since Santonio Holmes in 2006.

While it’s obviously a reckless decision by Addison, it’s unlikely he’s facing any significant NFL punishment. He should avoid a suspension but the Vikings’ organization surely isn’t happy with their top pick being in the news for all the wrong reasons. Addison is a talented player who should be known for 140-yard games or 140-catch seasons. Not his speedometer.