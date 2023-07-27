‘I Don’t Have A Doubt:’ Omar Khan Confident Kenny Pickett and George Pickens Will Step Up In Year Two

The Pittsburgh Steelers are banking on QB Kenny Pickett and WR George Pickens to take a leap from their rookie season to sophomore year, and general manager Omar Khan is confident that both will do so. Speaking before Pittsburgh’s first training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Khan addressed Pickett and Pickens heading into their second season.

“They gotta make that leap from Year One to Year Two. They know what it takes, they’ve been in this for a year now and I’m confident both those guys will make that progression. Both are hard-working guys, it’s important to them, I don’t have a doubt that you’re gonna see the growth, the maturation process in both those guys,” Khan said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Pickens was one of Pittsburgh’s only downfield threats last season, pulling in 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Pickett struggled with turnovers early in the season but was able to turn his season around and lead the Steelers to a 9-8 record. He showed he was clutch, and he seemingly put in the work this offseason to take a step forward as the team’s starter.

He has more weapons, with Allen Robinson II and Calvin Austin III now in the fold, but Pickens taking that leap ahead of his second season could really help Pickett, as well. The two of them had a lot of chemistry last season, but Pickens had a limited route tree and a lot of his production came on 50-50 balls down the sideline.

If Pickens can show he can expand his route tree and become a guy who can make plays over the middle of the field and expand his role downfield, he’s a legitimate weapon for Pickett. Given that the two have the chemistry from last season as well, Pickens took take a big leap if he gets better and Pickett gets better.

The development of both is going to be key for the Steelers. Pickett had flashes last season, but he has to put it together for a full season to show he can be a quality starter. The Steelers’ passing offense is something that really needs to improve for them to have a shot at postseason success. The weapons are in place at receiver, running back and tight end, and with an improved offensive line, there aren’t any excuses anymore for the offensive futility.

But if Pickett can show he’s the Steelers franchise guy with a strong second year and Pickens builds off his impressive rookie season, I think the Steelers will be just fine. Khan is certainly confident that will be the case, and I’m excited to see it all unfold.