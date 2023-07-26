‘I Don’t Care About Contracts’: Mike Tomlin Focused On Football, Not Future

Throughout much of the offseason, the expectation was that Pittsburgh Steelers long-time head coach Mike Tomlin would get another contract extension ahead of the 2023 season, securing his future in Pittsburgh long-term.

Reporters such as the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac and Ray Fittipaldo reported that things were trending quickly in that direction in January and even as recently as early June.

So, it was surprising to see Dulac report Wednesday that the Steelers wouldn’t be giving Tomlin an extension ahead of the season, instead preferring to wait another season to do a deal with the future Hall of Fame head coach.

For many in the fan base, that was a welcome development, even if that’s the wrong stance to take on the head coach. For Tomlin though, it’s no sweat off his back. Instead, he’s focused on football and helping shape the 2023 Steelers into the best that they can become.

“Wow, I hadn’t even thought about it,” Tomlin said to reporters Wednesday regarding this being the time of year he usually gets an extension, according to video via the Steelers official YouTube page. “I’m just at the stage of my career, where I don’t care about contracts, to be honest with you. I acknowledge that I’ve seen more days than I’m gonna see, you know? That’s just the nature of this thing.

“I’m appreciative of the opportunity. I’m singularly focused. I’m thankful that I’m at a stage of life and my career where that’s a non-issue for me.”

Prior to Wednesday’s report from Dulac, Tomlin was in line for another extension based on the way the Steelers like to do business. Tomlin has two years left on his contract, which would keep him with the organization through the 2024 season, putting him at the helm for 20 seasons to that point.

Previously, Tomlin signed a three-year extension in April 2021, just months after the Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Wild Card round after winning the AFC North. That three-year extension was a bit out of the norm, considering the Steelers like to do a one-year extension plus an option with coaches.

While the Steelers have struggled in recent seasons, going 18-16-1, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round after the 2021 season and missing the playoffs this past season, the belief from those inside and outside of the organization is that Tomlin is doing a great job overall in this period of transition and has the franchise headed in the right direction.

Though the decision to hold off on an extension for Tomlin is a bit of a surprise considering the reports earlier in the offseason, that doesn’t mean Tomlin is all of a sudden on the hot seat or on the way out the door, whether on his own accord or from the Steelers. The Steelers believe in stability, and that’s what Tomlin provides them.

Tomlin has the backing of not only GM Omar Khan, but owner Art Rooney II, so his job is safe. He’ll be the head coach of the Steelers as long as he wants to be. Largely, he’s earned that.

Fortunately for Tomlin, he is at a point in his career where he doesn’t have to worry about that security. He’s been the head coach for 17 years with the Steelers. He shouldn’t be caring about contracts at this point, about only winning football games and hoisting another Lombardi Trophy.