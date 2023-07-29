‘I Almost Gave Up On Myself’: WR Hakeem Butler Out To Prove He ‘Can Be That Guy’ In The NFL

Coming out of college, WR Hakeem Butler looked to be the next physically imposing wide to dominate on the outside. Standing 6-foot-5 and 227 pounds Butler had the size to win combative catches down the field and in the end zone, being a red zone threat thanks to his sheer size and height. He also possessed great leaping ability and deceptive long speed, making him an enticing prospect coming out of Iowa State.

Hakeem Butler is so good at the catch point and creating afterwards. pic.twitter.com/9y0jNJNmTz — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) March 9, 2019

However, consistency in terms of drops as well as a lack of nuanced route running caused Butler to drop in the 2019 NFL Draft, being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round. After breaking his hand, which caused him to miss his rookie campaign, Butler was released by the team. After a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, was out of the league altogether.

After a successful season in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks, Butler signed with the Steelers, giving him another shot to make an NFL roster. For Butler, this opportunity to go out and compete in training camp at Latrobe have given Butler a breath of fresh air thinking that his football dreams were almost over.

“Just proving to myself I can still do it,” Butler said according to Jeff Hathhorn of 93.7 The Fan. “A lot of people gave up on me. I almost gave up on myself truthfully, almost gave up on the game. Kept fighting, kept my head down, was just another chance to prove I’m that guy, can be that guy.”

Rejection can be difficult no matter the profession. For Butler, getting cut after suffering a hand injury as a rookie can be a big hit to your confidence. He then hung around the Panthers’ offseason roster before getting waived and then signed with the Eagles and played there as a converted tight end for a season. After getting the boot by Philly, Butler had stints with the BC Lions and the Edmonton Elks in the CFL before latching on with the Battlehawks where he shined.

Hakeem Butler consistently showed he can beat press in the XFL, but he still struggles playing too high and has the suddenness at the top of his routes that you'd expect from someone his size. However, when you have a catch radius like this…it helps. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/hANyoRRShi — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) May 18, 2023

Butler had to endure a lot of no’s before he got that yes. Many other would’ve given up in his position, but Butler knew the player he could be, even if his confidence in himself had wavered. After a strong performance Saturday at training camp, Butler is proving to himself and the rest of the Steelers that he still can do it, bringing the height/weight/speed combination very few receivers can replicate. He will have to have that success translate to the preseason if he wants to secure a roster spot, but Butler is in good shape to receive the opportunities and show what he is capable of.