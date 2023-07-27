‘He’s Gonna Earn It:’ Omar Khan Believes Broderick Jones Can Win Starting Job

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved up in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft to select OT Broderick Jones at 14th overall, but he’s not guaranteed the starting left tackle job over incumbent Dan Moore Jr. However, Omar Khan made it clear in his press conference before Pittsburgh’s first training camp practice that he thinks Jones can win it.

“He’s gonna earn it,” Khan said via the team’s YouTube channel. “We drafted him in the first round for a reason.”

He also explained what he’s looking to see out of Jones in camp.

“Just growth. I think every day you want to watch him, every day you want to see him get better, and I don’t have any doubt that he won’t, he will get better every day,” Khan added.

Jones has really only worked at left tackle, so if he doesn’t beat Moore out for the job he likely won’t have much of a role early in the season. He could even find himself as a gameday inactive, but he’s going to be given every opportunity to win the job.

With the Steelers looking to improve and lean on their run game, Jones fits the bill as a big mauler at left tackle who is athletic and can get out in space. If he makes a strong impression in camp as a run blocker, that can help give him a leg up on Moore.

It’s his technique and pass-blocking ability that give some pause when it comes to starting Jones immediately, but he’s also yet to work with an NFL coaching staff until this summer. Pat Meyer did a fantastic job with the Steelers offensive line last season, and with him being able to work with Jones hands-on, I could see him refine his technique and develop into a solid pass blocker.

Pittsburgh hasn’t had a true standout left tackle in a number of years, and by trading up to draft Jones, it’s clear that the Steelers believe he could potentially be that guy. Besides being a major asset in the run game, if Jones turns into a good pass blocker, which he certainly has the traits to do, it’ll help Kenny Pickett’s development knowing that his blind side is going to be well-protected for years to come.

Jones likely will start out behind Moore when it comes to getting first-team reps early on in camp, but if he impresses then we could see a change some point in the near future. Moore also has more versatility than Jones with the ability to serve as a swing tackle, so it’s better for Pittsburgh’s depth as well if Jones proves he’s capable of winning the job.

It’s the training camp battle everyone has their eyes on, including the general manager. It’s going to be one to watch, and if Jones comes as advertised, Pittsburgh’s offensive line could be much improved from past years.