Heitritter: Why Kendrick Green Will Be Pittsburgh’s Backup Center In 2023

Ever since C Kendrick Green was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, he has faced nothing but scrutiny and criticism from the fanbase.

Some would say rightfully so as Green struggled mightily as a rookie, starting 15 games and with various moments on a weekly basis where he looked overwhelmed when it came to his technique as well as mentally processing the speed of the NFL game. Still, as Alex Kozora pointed out in a previous article, the Steelers set Green up for failure, asking an underclassman would primarily played guard in college to come in as the Day 1 starter at center to replace a Steelers great in Maurkice Pouncey.

Green would end up being a non-factor during the 2022 season as Pittsburgh signed C Mason Cole, who had a productive first season in the Black and Gold, and J.C. Hassenauer represented himself well as the backup when Cole missed short stints during the season. However, Hassenauer signed with the New York Giants this offseason, leaving the backup center job behind Cole up for grabs in 2023.

While there has been plenty of speculation as to whether Pittsburgh will go out and add another center-capable OL prior to the start of the regular season, they are first going to work with the options that they have in-house. OL Coach Pat Meyer said that the team has “four or five guys” that can handle the backup center job currently on the roster, mentioning Green by name as the team’s current backup center behind Cole.

While FA signee Nate Herbig can play center while playing his primary position of OG as well as having Spencer Anderson and Ryan McCollum on the roster, as we sit here today, I do think that the backup center job is Kendrick Green’s to lose.

Am I saying that Green has magically improved from his rookie season and could look like a reliable starting caliber center in the league? Absolutely not. Having no real playing time in 2022 along with all the issues that popped up on his tape in 2021 aren’t minor details that can easily be shaken off. However, I do see Green’s expectations being a lot different this coming season compared to his rookie year where Green was coming in as a “green” (catch my pun?), third-round draft pick with four games of center experience in his career being asked to fill the shoes of Maurkice Pouncey right out the gate.

For many reasons, Thursday was such a frustrating game. Roethlisberger is practically begging Kendrick Green to snap the ball, who even looks back at Ben. Turner is tapping him too. He just doesn't do it. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/1iPvo7tQXs — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 13, 2021

Instead, Green is being asked to compete for the backup job this summer and be behind Mason Cole who was a warrior last season, playing 96% of the offensive snaps (1,114) while battling through various injuries. Sure, Cole could miss more notable time this year, but Green does have 15 starts in the league for what’s that worth and has had the opportunity to have the spotlight (and infamy that went along with it) off him last season.

Cole has talked about the growth he saw from Green over the course of the 2022 season from an off-the-field perspective and Green even admitted that Cole was a huge resource for him, being a mentor to talk to and learn from when he really didn’t have anyone to help him in that transition from Illinois to the National Football League. Kendrick Green may never start another game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but should he show more consistency and improvement in the preseason, there’s a good chance he will be this team’s backup center in 2023.