Heitritter: S Keanu Neal Will Be Pittsburgh’s Most Pivotal FA Signing In 2023

Sitting here in the dead of the offseason, we just have to go back a few months to when the Pittsburgh Steelers were putting together the wildest offseason in team history, going on a signing spree of outside free agents that included CB Patrick Peterson, LB Cole Holcomb, and OG Isaac Seumalo. They also traded for veteran WR Allen Robinson II from the Los Angeles Rams while filling nearly every hole on the roster prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

However, one free agent acquisition that often gets lost in the flurry of moves Pittsburgh made this offseason was the signing of S Keanu Neal. While Peterson and Seumalo grab the headlines as Pittsburgh’s biggest FA signings this offseason, I would argue that Neal will be Pittsburgh’s most pivotal signing for the upcoming season.

Neal is a player who brings pedigree and production to the table: two things the Steelers have coveted in the past. The soon-to-be 28-year-old was drafted 17th overall in the first round back in 2016 by the Atlanta Falcons. The Florida product enjoyed a productive first two seasons with the team, being named a Pro Bowler in Year Two as he topped over 100 total tackles in both seasons along with 8 forced fumbles in both seasons combined. However, Neal suffered a slew of injuries that limited him to four games the next two seasons. After one more season in Atlanta, Neal spent time in Dallas and Tampa Bay the last two seasons, playing both SS and ILB as more of a box defender.

When it comes to his role on defense, Neal acts as the enforcer in the secondary, serving as the traffic cop who will light up opposing receivers who go over the middle. He also is a fairly sound run defender, having the size and play style to come downhill in run support. However, Neal hasn’t been great when it comes to pass coverage, allowing over a 70% completion rate in every season since 2018. Last season with Tampa Bay, Neal allowed 21 receptions on 28 targets (75%) for 245 yards (11.7 YPR) and three TDs and one INT and four PBUs, having a passer rating when targeted of 121.9 according to Pro Football Reference.

Coverage has never been Neal’s strong suit since entering the league, but seeing as he is the projected starting strong safety, replacing Terrell Edmunds, his play on the field will be quite pivotal for the Steelers and the success or failure they have in the secondary in 2023. Sure, the team brought back S Damontae Kazee, who will likely play in front of Neal in sub packages as more of a traditional safety next to Minkah Fitzpatrick. But Neal still should see plenty of snaps on early downs as the team’s strong safety as well as likely mixing in as a sub-package linebacker.

The Steelers signed Neal to a two-year deal and moved him around a lot on defense during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, suggesting he will see many snaps on a weekly basis. While Neal’s play wasn’t terrible last season with the Buccaneers, Pittsburgh better be hoping that Neal can replicate some of that similar success he had in his early days with the Falcons before the injury bug got to him. He many never be a savant in coverage or rack up gaudy PBU or INT numbers, but should Neal hold his own in coverage and give this team the physical presence it needs at SS, he could end up being Pittsburgh’s most pivotal signing this offseason.