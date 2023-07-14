‘He Can Come In Slowly:’ Steelers Set Expectations For TE Darnell Washington

For tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts and the Pittsburgh Steelers, slow and steady wins the race. As exciting as third-round rookie Darnell Washington is, the team understands he’ll take time to adjust and grow into the NFL. As written by The Trib’s Joe Rutter earlier in the week, Roberts isn’t trying to set the bar too high for Washington out of the gate.

“As he comes in, he can come in slowly and be allowed to grow,” Roberts said, per Rutter.

Roberts spoke highly of Washington’s potential and the Steelers’ tight end room, a group that has established players and a variety of talents and skillsets. There’s starter Pat Freiermuth, already a top-ten tight end just two years in the league, and someone who should still dominant much of the team’s targets at the position. There’s the versatile Connor Heyward, far from a true tight end, but an offensive chess piece who can align all over the field. Veteran Zach Gentry was retained on a cheap one-year deal as a big-bodied blocker. Those players should “take the pressure off Darnell,” Roberts told Rutter.

Still, Washington should be able to make a rookie impact, especially knowing he’s more advanced than most tight ends in his shoes. Coming out of college, most struggle with in-line blocking and working out of a three-point stance. Washington did both throughout his college career, lessening the learning curve and transition time.

Washington’s rookie year could look similar to his final season at Georgia. The clear #2 doing the dirty work while the start, Brock Bowers last year, Freiermuth this year, puts up the numbers. For Washington, catching even 20 passes as a rookie should be seen as a success. And if he can help the run game grow, even better.

While Roberts sounds cautious about putting too much on Washington’s plate, he has the reputation of being a solid coach capable of developing talent. He improved Gentry’s blocking, molded Freiermuth, and made Heyward work despite the awkward fit. That speaks well for Washington to reach his ceiling and if he does, he’ll have a serious NFL impact.