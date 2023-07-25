Green Bay Packers Sign WR Cody Chrest

WR Cody Chrest was barely a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he was a Steeler nonetheless. Chrest was signed on May 25 and then waived on June 5, but the undrafted free agent from Sam Houston State has found a new home. Chrest has signed with the Green Bay Packers after a successful tryout, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

Chrest signed with the Indianapolis Colts as a UDFA after the 2023 NFL Draft but was later released, which led to him signing with Pittsburgh. He was released when the team signed OT Jarrid Williams and RB Darius Hagans.

Chrest recorded 131 receptions for 1,715 yards and nine touchdowns in 31 career games at Sam Houston State. He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the College Gridiron Showcase Pro Day, and that speed is likely what’s gotten him a shot in the NFL.

With the Packers making a quarterback switch from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love, it doesn’t hurt to take a flier on a speedy receiver who could be a downfield threat. While the Packers have drafted Christian Watson and Jayden Reed the last two years, they also lost Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to free agency. Chrest will be given a shot to play his way onto the roster in training camp.

His athleticism and speed clearly garnered interest from teams around the league, so now it’s up to him to see if he can put it all together and earn a spot on a team’s 53-man roster.