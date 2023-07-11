Game Recognizes Game: Falcons’ Grady Jarrett Picks T.J. Watt As His Defensive ‘All-Star’ On GMFB

On Tuesday morning, Atlanta Falcons DL Grady Jarrett joined the cast of GMFB on NFL Network and the crew held a series of making their own “all-star” teams from players of teams that missed the playoffs in 2022. Each member was able to choose an offensive and defensive player, and Jarrett chose Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp as his offensive all-star and Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt as his defensive all-star selection.

“I think he comes back in a big way this year off some injuries and the year before last year, he tied the sack record, you know?” Jarrett said of Watt on GMFB. “So, now I feel like he’s ready to put that work back in and get back up to the top of the sack rankings.”

Pittsburgh narrowly missed the playoffs last season with a 9-8 record, having the scenarios not break its way in terms of securing a wild-card bid. A big reason for that was the absence of Watt for the first half of the 2022 season. Watt injured his pectoral muscle in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, having to go on IR and returned after the team’s bye week.

Watt’s impact was felt on the field in 2021 when he won DPOY, tying Michael Strahan’s single season sack mark with 22.5 QB takedowns. One could argue that his impact and value on the field was felt just as much this year in his absence as Pittsburgh struggled to generate consistent pressure on the passer as well as set the edge against the run.

With T.J. Watt in the lineup in 2022, per NFL Research, the Steelers posted an 8-2 record while allowing 16.9 points and 288.8 yards per game. Without him? The Steelers went 1-6, giving up 25.3 points and 389.9 yards per game. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 2, 2023

The presence of Watt vastly changes the outlook of the Steelers as the defense allows nearly 10 ppg more without him in the lineup along with nearly 100 yards more per game. The Steelers went 1-6 without Watt during that stretch but were 8-2 with him in the lineup (Week 1 and when he returned from injury). Needless to say, Watt is Pittsburgh’s MVP hands-down and a healthy Watt in 2023 should not only be at the top of the sack rankings as Jarrett mentioned, but also help push Pittsburgh into the postseason.