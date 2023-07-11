Four Breakout Pittsburgh Steelers In 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to breakout in 2023 and return to the postseason after missing the playoffs in 2022. They’ll look to win their first playoff game since 2016, a drought that’s gone on far too long. Today, we’ll look at four players who can hopefully breakout in Pittsburgh and get them there.

Two caveats to the article.

1. I’m not choosing any second-year players of their NFL career. Those guys are expected to make leaps and it’s too easy to mention the same ones we’ve been previewing and discussing for months. And obviously, no rookies either.

2. These are breakouts relative to Pittsburgh. Guys who may have had good seasons in past years with other teams but only guys who could emerge and take their game to a bigger level with the Steelers relative to what they’ve already done.

Here’s the four:

OG James Daniels

Daniels looked like a much better version of himself in the back half of 2022 compared to his start, becoming the free agent prize Pittsburgh counted on him to be. Though he had a fine overall season, having a full season comfortable and established into the Steelers’ system under second-year OL Coach Pat Meyer could propel him even further. He can become a more effective leader, not learning as he’s trying to be the vet in the room, and really focus on honing the details of his craft instead of only getting the basics down.

That could make for a big jump in his second year with the Steelers. Daniels is in the prime of his career and has a chance to become one of the NFL’s top guards along with being the rock on Pittsburgh’s o-line. This season is the year to do it.

DL Larry Ogunjobi

Ogunjobi has had breakout seasons in other cities before but last year wasn’t statistically prolific. He finished 2022 with just seven tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks, the fewest he’s had since his rookie season. Ogunjobi battled injuries last year and was a late-add to the roster, signed in June. So a full offseason under his belt will do him well. With a little bit more luck and better finish, he could bounce back with a 5-6 sack season as Pittsburgh looks to get back to putting up 50 as a team, a streak that broke in 2022.

RB Najee Harris

It’s a big third year for Harris. With a more stable and better offense and offensive line, there’s every reason to believe Harris can bust out. If he can’t with this group, there will be questions about his long-term future. With Jaylen Warren’s emergence, Harris is no longer an all-situations player but that’ll help keep him fresh throughout games and the season. A career year shouldn’t be just the hope but the expectation.

S Damontae Kazee

I’m realizing that though this list excludes true second-year players like WR George Pickens and QB Kenny Pickett, it’s mostly made up of second-year players in Pittsburgh. Kazee is in the same boat and missed the first half of last season after breaking his forearm in the preseason. He returned after the bye week and had an immediate impact in Pittsburgh’s dime defense. He’s versatile and fearless with ball skills and should have a key role in the Steelers’ passing down defense.