Former Longtime Steelers Scout Mark Gorscak Officially Joins Senior Bowl

Just three months after “graduating” from the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, longtime scout Mark Gorscak is back in the football world, this time at the collegiate level.

Gorscak officially joined the Reese’s Senior Bowl staff under director Jim Nagy, according to a press release from the Senior Bowl.

Reese's Senior Bowl announces staff updates including Director of Football Operations and veteran scouting staff for the 2024 game cycle with over 200 years of collective NFL front office, coaching, and playing experience. https://t.co/uQjAKAlATI#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/vfBN4vDC9m — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) July 27, 2023

Gorscak joins a Senior Bowl staff that has more than 200 years of experience combined in the NFL.

“There was very little movement in front offices around the league this offseason so this is the first time since we started assembling veteran NFL staffs where some of the scouts will be returning for a second season with us. It will be nice to have familiarity with our process within the staff. We owe players across college football the best possible evaluation process and this year’s staff is very well-connected and incredibly proven,” Nagy said in a press release.

Following 29 years with the Steelers — 25 of which he spent as an area scout — Gorscak stepped away from the organization in mid-May.

Gorscak is best known as the man who runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The scout at the starting line, he instructs the group, blows the whistle for all starts, and reminds all the NFL hopefuls to be fast.

Gorscak received the C.O. Brocato Memorial Award for his lifetime service as a scout during the 2022 Combine. The award is named after longtime scout C.O. Brocato, who passed away in 2015.

Gorscak, like many among the Steelers’ scouting staff, had been with the team for quite some time. Prior to the 2023 draft cycle, Gorscak primarily covered the southern U.S. Last year, we spotted him at Tennessee, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, LSU, and Louisiana Tech. This offseason, Gorscak scouted the midwest as we spotted him at Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Ball State, and Louisville. He also made a trip to LSU one final time.

Gorscak is a Pittsburgh native who worked in football for years before joining the Steelers. In fact, he was the general manager of the Arena League Pittsburgh Gladiators in 1987.

It will be nice to see him involved in the pre-draft process still, especially at such an important stop in the Steelers’ offseason scouting cycle like the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.