Five Vulnerable Veterans And How They Can Save Their Jobs In Camp (Offense)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are now underway at training camp at Saint Vincent College in preparation for the 2023 season. While there are many new faces, there are also quite a few who have seen their share of the campus in years past (or at Heinz Field in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

Inevitably, some of them will be seeing their last training camp in Latrobe this summer. Here is a rundown of some of the most vulnerable veterans on offense as we get set for the gauntlet that is training camp.

G Kevin Dotson

Why He’s Vulnerable:

After losing his starting job to free agent Isaac Seumalo, his elevated salary and lack of position flexibility expose him to release, or, more favorably, trade.

How He Saves His Job:

The answer is obvious: proving that he is the best guard among the reserves and a proverbial “starter in waiting”. He’s already got about two years’ worth of starts under his belt. As long as he plays at a high enough level, that should be enough at least to avoid release, though at the same time it may also raise his trade value.

TE Zach Gentry

Why He’s Vulnerable:

Though the Steelers no longer employ fullback Derek Watt, they did draft another tight end in Darnell Washington. The overall deep roster, his veteran-minimum contract, and his limited value on special teams make him a potential cut candidate, as does the likelihood of the offense wanting to use more tackle-eligible tight end sets again with either Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones.

How He Saves His Job:

Be better at everything he’s known for doing or not doing, and buddy up with Danny Smith. His blocking did not progress last season. He needs to be better at that. If he can show more receiving assets and work his way onto special teams, that should be more than enough to save his job, though I would consider his risk to be generally low at the moment.

C Kendrick Green

Why He’s Vulnerable:

After spending all of last season as a healthy scratch at guard, he’s back to playing center, where he basically said last year he was uncomfortable. While athletic, his small stature and limited functional play strength and struggles to master the nuances of playing center have overshadowed his career.

How He Saves His Job:

At this point, it seems pretty clear: the Steelers want him to prove that he is a good center so that he can be their backup. That means clean snaps, minimizing mental errors, making the line calls, holding up in one-on-ones, and understanding who to provide help to in passing situations. To add to his unique value, showcasing his athletic ability at the second level would be the cherry on top.

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

Why He’s Vulnerable:

A former fourth-round pick who found himself on the practice squad last year, McFarland has no choice but to earn his job. Special teams, whether as a return man or a coverage/blocking role, could factor into that as well.

How He Saves His Job:

Provide what nobody else in the running back room can: speed, quickness, a change of pace. And do it better than the alternatives. McFarland did have his best offseason last year even if he didn’t make the cut. And as alluded to, making himself useful on special teams will be critical, since you know Alfonzo Graham and Darius Hagans will be trying to do so.

WR Gunner Olszewski

Why He’s Vulnerable: He was benched last year from the job he was signed to perform, which is returning kicks. A slot-only option, the Steelers added Allen Robinson II in free agency to do that job.

How He Saves His Job:

He needs to dominate the field as a return man and most especially do it cleanly. No muffs, no bobbles, no fumbles, good decisions about what to field and what not to. I do think he had a string of unfortunate plays last year and is obviously capable of doing better. He didn’t make the All-Pro team in 2021 for his hair. I know everyone wants him gone but if you actually look at the numbers by percentage, Calvin Austin III was not a reliable return man in college for ball security.