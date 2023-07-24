Five Steelers Longshots And What They Must Do To Make The Squad (Offense)

The Pittsburgh Steelers open training camp Wednesday, so it won’t be long before we start to see the players taking the field at Saint Vincent College. Before we do, let’s take a look at 10 fringe roster players, you might call longshots, and what they must do to make the 53-man roster—starting with five on offense.

While their ‘musts’ might be framed around making certain plays, they should be taken as representative of the type of performance the Steelers will need to see from them in order to make the team. Everybody has their own unique path to the roster, and that’s precisely the point.

WR Jordan Byrd

Why He’s A Longshot: Rookie undrafted free agent who was a return specialist in college in a deep group of roster hopefuls at wide receiver.

What He Must Do: Offer Happy Returns

This is the simplest one. Jordan Byrd is nominally a wide receiver, but in essence he’s a return specialist. If he’s on the roster in a couple months, he’ll probably have returned at least one kick for a touchdown during the preseason as part of a strong overall performance.

C Ryan McCollum

Why He’s A Longshot: The Steelers already have more qualified, more experienced offensive linemen who may miss the cut before considering a former college free agent with minimal NFL experience.

What He Must Do: Outsnap The Competition

In McCollum’s favor, aside from the fact that he’s already been coached by Pat Meyer as a member of the practice squad last year, is that the Steelers don’t have an incumbent backup center, or even one among the reserves who’s primarily a center. The top three candidates—Kendrick Green, Nate Herbig, and Spencer Anderson—primarily have backgrounds at guard or even tackle. So basically what he needs to do is really look like a center, with everything that job entails that is unique from guard and tackle.

FB Monte Pottebaum

Why He’s A Longshot: The Steelers already decided not to re-sign a veteran fullback with an NFL resume as a special teamer, and they have loaded up at tight end, one of whom is a candidate to play fullback.

What He Must Do: Make Fullbacks Relevant Again

NFL teams don’t need fullbacks. They’ve decided that a long time ago by now. Monte Pottebaum is a fullback. The Steelers want to run the football. Job two is showing the coaching staff they can run better behind him. Job one is actually tearing down the field on special teams and racking up tackles. That’s also part of a fullback’s relevance.

QB Tanner Morgan

Why He’s A Longshot: The depth chart is already well-stocked with quarterbacks versed in and having had success running the Steelers’ system; it’s hard to find reps for fourth arms.

What He Must Do: Hunt Down Rudolph

Will the Steelers be more generous with snaps for Tanner Morgan this year than they were for Chris Oladokun last year? It’s possible, since there are no competitions for the starter or primary backup jobs. All the other quarterbacks are already versed in the system as well, particularly presumed No. 3 Mason Rudolph, so there’s a chance Morgan gets a longer look than the typical fourth arm. If he can have a Devlin Hodges-like camp and preseason, he could sneak past the veteran.

WR Hakeem Butler

Why He’s A Longshot: That’s been the story of his NFL career, hasn’t it? The big man has come up small everywhere he’s gone except in the XFL earlier this year. He even failed to make it in the CFL before now.

What He Must Do: Show Size Matters When It Actually Matters

How many rosters has Butler failed to make over the years? He’s 6-foot-5, 227 pounds. The problem is he only plays that way on the practice field. If he wants to make the 53-man roster, he needs to play big in the big moments of the preseason games, delivering difference-making plays. The games themselves may not matter in August, but what you do in them does if you’re trying to make the team.